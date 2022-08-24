Experience goes a long way in high school football, and the Adams Central Patriots believe they have the right guys leading the team into the 2022 season.
Senior bell-cow running back Hyatt Collins and fellow senior Leighton Weber, who will anchor both offensive and defensive lines, are poised to lead an AC squad that brings back 13 total starters from last year’s playoff team.
“These two individuals have started two years and will provide excellent talent, leadership, and experience to the 2022 team. Great experience was developed last year with a multitude of players experiencing valuable playing time,” said AC head coach Shawn Mulligan.
Despite battling injuries, Collins was a dominant force on the ground for the Patriots last season.
He averaged 7.8 yards per carry, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive season. Collins was racking up 140 yards per game and totaled 13 touchdowns.
While Collins shouldered the vast majority of the carries through most of the season, the Patriots had a more than suitable replacement in the two games Collins missed.
Junior Nick Conant rushed for 405 yards and five touchdowns in those games.
Together, Collins and Conant make for an impressive tandem, which helped AC average 221.6 yards per game on the ground last year.
Weber will anchor the offensive line that will block for Collins and Conant as the line’s only returning starter. Mulligan said it will be important to develop depth on the offensive line.
Weber will also be a key part of the Patriots’ defense after collecting 65 tackles from the defensive line.
Adams Central will also rely on linebackers Lucas Gabriel and Jaxen Gangwish — 101 and 57 total tackles, respectively, last season — to stifle opponents’ offenses this season.
Holden O’Dey, Conant, Jayden Teichmeier, and Jack Trausch all also return as starters on the defense after being part of a unit that gave up just 15.4 points per game last season.
Adams Central gave up more than 20 points only twice in 10 games in 2021.
O’Day, Teichmeier, and Trausch will be looked upon as reliable targets for new quarterback Sam Dierks, who is a senior.
Dierks, who started in the defensive secondary last season, attempted just seven passes last season as one of the Patriots’ backup QBs, but he threw for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Teichmeier, a junior, was AC’s leading receiver last year, hauling in 20 passes for 265 yards. He also caught a pair of touchdowns.
Mulligan also expects big contributions from senior Grant Trausch as well as Richard Waldron, Zach Fleischer, Derrion Walther and Evan Frink.
Two years ago the Patriots advanced to the state championship, and last year the squad won four of its last five regular season games to qualify for a fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
Adams Central’s quest for a fifth straight state playoff berth will have a challenging start, as four of AC’s first five games will be on the road. The Patriots were a perfect 4-0 on the road last year.
The 2022 season opener will be against fellow Tribland squad Minden, which was 5-4 last season. Adams Central will also face a tough Aurora team on Oct. 7.
Mulligan, who is going into his eighth season at AC and boasts a record of 49-33, said staying healthy, like always, will be crucial to his team’s success.
“Our strength will be that we will have very good experience on both sides of the ball,” he said. “With a productive offseason in the weight room and if we stay healthy, Adams Central can be competitive again in 2022.