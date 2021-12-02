BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Bobcats look for another successful season returning a core of last year’s roster.
“We return plenty of expertise and talent from last year’s team,” said Bobcats head coach Tim Streff.
Streff, who is in his 20th year as head coach, is optimistic about improving on last years 16-7 record.
“We lost two players to graduation last year but also have some younger players looking to step up and fill those roles,” commented Streff. “I am optimist this will be a very complete team by the end of the season and be competitive in a tough TVC conference.”
Return for the Bobcats are a pair of seniors in 6-foot-1 post Abigail Meyer and 5-foot-2 guard India Mackin. Meyer and Mackin averaged almost 20 points together a season ago. Meyer averaged 8.9 rebounds per game and Mackin 2.0 steals per game.
Juniors Gracy Utecht, who averaged 2.1 points a season ago, and Emma Karr, who contributed 2.2 rebounds, will also look to be a significant part of the Bobcats roster.
Senior Madison Mlady and juniors Rachel Hafer, Kelsey Kohmetscher and Keiera Schmidt will also be vying for playing time this season.
Freshmen Reece Mlady and Ellie Mangers may also see significant playing time this season for the Bobcats.
Schedule
Dec. — 2 @ Kenesaw; 3 Doniphan-Trumbull; 9 Alma; 11 Hastings St. Cecilia; 14 Superior; 17 @ Wood River; 27-28 Arapahoe Holiday Tournament;
Jan. — 7 @ Silver Lake; 8 Maywood-Hayes Center Site: UNK Girls Showcase; 11 Gibbon; 14 @ Red Cloud; 15 Franklin; 18 Harvard; 21 @ Sandy Creek; 25 Lawrence-Nelson; 28 @ Shelton; 29-Feb. 5 Twin Valley Conference Tournament;
Feb. — 8 @ Bertrand; Feb. 11 @ Deshler