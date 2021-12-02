NELSON — The Raiders of Lawrence-Nelson hope to use their experience and leadership to make another run late in the season play.
“We have made it to the sub-state game three years in a row, and making to state one of those years,” said Raiders head coach Andy Peterson. “The seniors understand what it takes to get there and that’s a goal for this season.”
The Raiders return four starters from a season ago including seniors Emma Epley, Aleah Heikkinen and Elsa Jorgensen and junior Katelyn Mazour. Epley averaged 7 points a game last season for the Raiders and to go along with 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists per game. Heikkinen added 3.2 points and three rebounds a game and Jorgensen 3.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
“Along with our four returners, junior Emily Troudt should contribute quit a bit this season, especially defensively,” Peterson said. “We also have some younger girls who have the potential to get some good playing time. With only five upperclassmen we may depend heavily on how well the younger players mature and step up.”