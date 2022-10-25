Nebraska Rutgers Football

Rutgers’ Max Melton (16) blocks a punt by Nebraska punter Brian Buschini (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday in Piscataway, N.J.

 Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP

LINCOLN — It's no secret heading into the game against Illinois on Saturday that Nebraska football probably faces its toughest test of the season thus far.

The 17th-ranked Fighting Illini enter the game in Lincoln with the nation's best defense and one of the best running backs in the Big Ten in Chase Brown.

