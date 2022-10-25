LINCOLN — It's no secret heading into the game against Illinois on Saturday that Nebraska football probably faces its toughest test of the season thus far.
The 17th-ranked Fighting Illini enter the game in Lincoln with the nation's best defense and one of the best running backs in the Big Ten in Chase Brown.
The 2:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium is the first in what will be Nebraska's most challenging stretch of the season. After the Illinois, the Huskers will finish off the 2022 season with Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa, with a chance to win the Big Ten West.
Facing down that challenge was front and center during the Huskers' game-week press conference with the media on Tuesday.
What does Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph need to see from his team heading down the stretch?
"A lot of energy, but we need to execute," he said.
"This football team is a really good football team when we execute in all three phases. So, we preach into them that we need to execute the game plan."
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has instilled, in a short time, a culture of physical play and toughness.
Since Joseph has taken the reins of the Nebraska program, NU's brand of football has moved closer to what it needs to compete in the Big Ten.
"It's gotten a lot better," he said. "I like where they are right now. It has to be up there because Illinois is a physical football team, so we have to match that physicality."
Joseph faced Bielema when he was the head coach at Arkansas and Joseph an assistant at LSU.
"They were a very physical team," Joseph said about Bielema's teams.
"He wants to run the football, but he's physical across the board on offense and defense. He does a really good job with the defense and offensive line. He always had really good players and offensive and defensive lines. So, you can see that now. Illinois has really good players on both sides of the ball in the trenches."
Something will have to give on Saturday, when Nebraska's explosive passing game led by quarterback Casey Thompson and the nation's leading receiver Trey Palmer face off against an Illinois defense that ranks second in the country in pass defense at 143.3 yards a game.
Palmer himself turned in a school record 237 yards receiving against Purdue in Nebraska's last game.
"They do a good job of doing man and zone coverage," Thompson said about Illinois' defense.
"Most of their interceptions have come from just playing really good man coverage. Their defensive backs have good ball skills and make plays on the football. They have 12 turnovers now but watching the film they probably should have a little more. They dropped a couple interceptions, so they could have 15 to 20. Not a lot of teams have had success passing the ball, but we have good receivers and explosive players on offense, so I'm excited about the matchup and the opportunity. We’ll be ready to go."
Now that Palmer has the attention of the college football world, the junior transfer from LSU likely will be drawing some tough coverages from opposing defenses.
"When Trey gets going, it opens up the pass game because he is explosive and he has really good yards after a catch," Thompson said.
"He is fast, but Trey does a good job at just running his routes and running hard, so sometimes he may attract two defenders and that allows us to find more open receivers and other people will come open."
Nebraska running back Anthony Grant has had a tough couple of games against Purdue and Rutgers. In the 43-37 loss at Purdue, Grant finished with just 35 yards rushing. In a 14-13 win at Rutgers the week before, Grant finished with just 47 yards rushing.
Joseph said the whole offense will need to play well, including the running game. The Illinois defense ranks second nationally in rush defense, giving up an average of just 77.9 yards a game.
"We got to try to score points," he said.
"We got to try to score points fast. I know everybody wants to talk about the time of possession, but the offense scored 37 points, and I can't go to the offense and say to not score in a minute. I have to let them score. The defense understands that, so the time possession is a little off, but I think sticking to our guns we do what we do. We want to throw the football, but we have to get Anthony going this week."
In other notes:
-Joseph announced linebacker Nick Henrich, who suffered a knee injury against Purdue, will miss the rest of the season. That means players behind Henrich will need to fill the void.
"They have to step up," Joseph said. "They understand. They played snaps after Nick went down. Chris and Eteva (Mauga-Clements) played numerous snaps and Ernest (Hausmann) went in, so all three of those guys got to step up."
-Nebraska's offensive line continues to be a sore spot, evident by the number of times Thompson has been hit in recent games. Joseph said players and coaches continue to find ways to improve line play.
"We're beat up on the front," he said.
"We're beat up and beat down and we lost a couple starters, but I feel good about them. I feel good about the bye week they had and I felt good about the practice this morning. They've still given us really good effort and they're practicing really hard."
-Joseph was asked by reporters how Nebraska will adjust if Illinois' defense schemes to take away Trey Palmer from the gameplan.
He said the whole receiving corps have performed well and he expects other players to step up.
"I thought they've been playing well," Joseph said.
"I thought they've been open on occasions. Oliver (Martin), he always comes to the sidelines to make him open. And when I look at the film on Sunday, he is open. He's a kid that can run with really good receivers skills. And Brody (Belt) and Marcus (Washington), they understand what's going to happen if they double Trey –- what they need to do. Alante (Brown) also."