Nobody wanted an Adams Central victory Tuesday night more than Paul Fago.
Perhaps that's why the senior, who played his first two seasons at St. Cecilia, found a little extra motivation in the final 30 seconds of the crosstown showdown to secure rebounding position on teammate Jacob Eckhardt's second free throw attempt.
The jostling placed Fago in the path of the ricochet and he rose for an easy put-back.
In any other moment, it might have gone under the radar. To some maybe it still did.
But those two points boosted the Patriots' lead from three to five.
And with Brayden Schropp splashing a 3-pointer at the buzzer for St. Cecilia (15-4), Fago's second effort certainly made all the difference.
"That was gigantic," AC head coach Zac Foster said of the offensive rebound. "That pretty much iced it for a lot of reasons, and I'm so happy it was him, too. This is a big game for everybody on both teams, but obviously for Paul that was probably pretty sweet."
It was, according to the man who made the play.
"That felt good," Fago said with a smile. "It bounced right to me; I mean, that's why you've got to go for offensive rebounds. You never know when it's going to bounce for you."
Adams Central had many favorable bounces, particularly into the hoop Tuesday night in its 46-44 win over the Class C-2 No. 6 Bluehawks.
The Patriots (9-11) shot 16-for-29 from the floor. Fago finished 6-for-13 for the team-high 15 points. Eckhardt joined him in double figures with 10.
Schropp's 20 — 15 in the second half — paced St. Cecilia, which dropped its second straight game following a loss in the conference championship.
Head coach Ryan Ohnoutka was displeased with his team's effort, despite only a two-point difference at the buzzer.
"We lost that in the first half," he said. "It was nice to see our kids fight back, but that felt like a game we lost by 10 or 12, to be honest, with how bad we played."
The Bluehawks were 2-of-19 from beyond the arc — both 3s were by Schropp — and suffered a 12-minute field goal drought.
Defensively, St. Cecilia got beat off the dribble. Offensively, the Bluehawks were relatively stagnant.
"We just weren't sticking to our identity," Ohnoutka said. "Our kids have to realize what their role is... Guys are just trying to do some uncharacteristic stuff.
"Obviously everyone knows about Brayden Schropp, but we've got have other guys step up."
Garrett Parr turned in one of his best efforts, finishing 6-for-7 for 16 points. Four other players scored two points apiece.
"Garrett did everything we need Garrett to do," Ohnoutka said. "He was such a leader out there and getting on other guys. We need guys to respond and understand what that plan is."
The Bluehawks' plan worked late when they pressured the Patriots into committing six turnovers in the fourth quarter. They outscored the home team 21-12 in the last eight minutes.
But the Patriots locked in during crunch time. Their effort was another step on the ladder of a rebuild.
"Everyone with a brain knew that we were going to be green and it'd take us a while to figure it out," Fago said. "Now, late in the season, it's coming together at the right time and we're working a lot better together. We're making free throws, taking care of (the ball) — it's really clicking."
STC (15-4).............9 2 12 21 — 44
AC (9-11).............11 9 12 12 — 46
St. Cecilia (44)
Brayden Schropp 6-10 6-8 20, Cooper Buler 1-4 0-0 2, Hayden Demuth 1-9 0-0 2, Garrett Parr 6-7 4-5 16, Carson Kudlacek 1-5 0-1 2, Dawson Kissinger 0-1 2-2 2, Quinn Stewart-Hernandez 0-3 0-0 0, Grant Rossow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-39 12-16 44.
Adams Central (46)
Sam Dierks 2-3 1-2 6, Jacob Eckhardt 2-3 6-7 10, Paul Fago 6-13 2-5 15, Decker Shestak 2-2 1-2 6, Jayden Teichmeier 3-7 1-2 7, Hyatt Collins 1-1 0-0 2, Grant Trausch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-29 11-18 46.
Three-point goals: STC 2-19 (Schropp 2-2); Butler 0-2, Demuth 0-6, Kudlacek 0-4, Kissinger 0-1, Stewart-Hernandez 0-3); AC 3-8 (Dierks 1-2, Fago 1-4, Shestak 1-1, Teichmeier 0-1). Rebounds: STC 20-7 (Schropp, Parr 4); AC 20-3 (Eckhardt 6). Turnovers: STC 5, AC 12.