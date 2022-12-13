GENEVA — With four tough games already played this season, the Fillmore Central Panthers had another challenging opponent Tuesday night against conference foe Thayer Central.
A spark of mini runs by both teams themed the night. However, in the final seconds of the game, and tied at 38-38, Fillmore Central’s Faith Engle put back the third offensive rebound of the possession and was fouled on the play.
Engle converted the bucket and the foul shot for the 41-38 lead.
Thayer Central (4-1) had one last chance but couldn’t put up a shot, and the Panthers held on for the win. The Titans suffered their first loss.
“We called a timeout and we said, ‘Hey, we need to execute.’ And so we got some offensive rebounds and made a really good effort play,” said FC head coach Shad Eberhardt. “We’ve been in some really tight games this year, but tonight I was very proud of them and I couldn’t be prouder than to be their coach.”
Fillmore Central (3-2) jumped all over the Titans early thanks to Engle, who scored nine of her team-high 14 points in the opening frame.
Thayer Central didn’t go away easily, though. The Titans came back with a big second quarter rally — a 16-4 run — to reclaim the lead heading into halftime.
Natalie Tietjen scored seven of the game-high 16 points in the frame.
“We tried to keep the ball out of (Tietjen’s) hands. She is a really good player,” Eberhardt said. “She is very tough to defend and she can beat you in a lot of ways. Holding her to 16 (points), I am very happy about that.”
Fillmore Central found some spark at halftime with a 10-0 run. Trailing 23-19, Kaili Head’s back-to-back treys sparked the burst that kept the Panthers in front until late in the fourth quarter.
“At halftime we talked about how we started the game. We said that we had to come out and throw the first punch and we were able to do that,” said Eberhardt. “We carried that momentum into the fourth and what good teams do is that, they battle back.”
With nearly four minutes left in the game, FC held a 38-31 lead. Tietjen scored seven points for the Titans in the frame, including the game-tying trey with 28 seconds left.
FC set up its go-ahead sequence with a timeout. What followed was Engle’s game-winner.
Thayer Central (4-1)..............7 16 3 12 — 38
Fillmore Central (3-2).............15 4 17 5 — 41
Natalie Tietjen 16, Josey Welch 7, Piper Havel 6, Jadyn Bowman 3, Lindsay Johnson 2, Allison Richardson 2,
Faith Engle 14, Kaili Head 10, Hadley McCoy 5, Reyna Hafer 4, Carly Lukes 4, Ava Tessman 4