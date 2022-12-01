The growth and maturity of last year’s freshman class has Wilcox-Hildreth wrestling coach Aaron Pistulka excited about what’s to come this season.

The Falcons have five sophomores on the roster this season: Gavin Patterson, 106 pounds; Graiden Ritner, 140; Spencer Jezbera, 145; Eljiah Pistulka, 160; and Mason Johnson, 195.

