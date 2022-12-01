The growth and maturity of last year’s freshman class has Wilcox-Hildreth wrestling coach Aaron Pistulka excited about what’s to come this season.
The Falcons have five sophomores on the roster this season: Gavin Patterson, 106 pounds; Graiden Ritner, 140; Spencer Jezbera, 145; Eljiah Pistulka, 160; and Mason Johnson, 195.
Ritner is the team’s only returning state qualifier having finished fourth at districts to earn a spot in Omaha last season. He was 34-17 on the mat.
“He’s definitely looking to improve on that this season,” Pistulka said of Ritner.
Patterson went 11-25 as a freshman. Elijah Pistulka was 8-22 and Johnson 7-23.
“Our freshmen from last year are a year older, and by the looks of them on the football field it shows,” Pistulka said. “The maturity of this group is amazing, I can’t wait to see what they can accomplish, and Brody Patterson is an incoming freshman to pay attention to.”