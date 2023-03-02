LINCOLN — The smiles on the faces of his Wilcox-Hildreth players, even late when they were behind big on the scoreboard, showed head coach Cody Whipkey what he needed to see.
The Falcons weren't going to be moving on and playing in Friday's Class D-1 semifinals. That much was decided in the first 16 minutes as Shelton's defense suffocated every ounce of breath out of Wil-Hil.
But when Whipkey saw his players turn their frowns upside down during the final minutes Thursday night inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center, he couldn't be upset.
After all, Shelton (23-1), last year's runner-up, had handed Wilcox-Hildreth a similar defeat a few weeks back following its only loss this season.
"We knew that a game like this was definitely a possibility," Whipkey said. "We'd played them, we'd seen them on film I don't know how many times, and we knew they were going to put a ton of pressure on us.
"Add that to being here at the state tournament and it just adds a whole other level to it."
Second-seeded Shelton's pressure forced 21 first-half turnovers out of Wilcox-Hildreth, which was at its first state tournament since consolidating in 2003.
The Hildreth Greyhounds were state champions in 1998, the last time a team from either community made it to Lincoln.
The Falcons on Thursday suffered from an 18-minute field goal drought that began after Emma Donley's jumper with 3:45 left in the first quarter and ended on Madison Bunger's lay in with two minutes to play in the third.
"That has something to do with (Shelton) having been here before and being accustomed to the bright lights," Whipkey said. "And when they put as much pressure on you as they do, you’re hoping to catch your breath at some point, but they just have so many kids rotating in."
Erin Gegg swiped four of her six steals in the first quarter for Shelton and had three early run-outs as part of a nine-point performance.
MaKenna Willis poured in 12 of her game-high 21 points in the second half while going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Shelton was afforded 14 second-chance opportunities on offense though it waas blocked nine times by the longer Falcons.
"We had a ton of blocked shots," Whipkey said. "They were just so aggressive on offensive rebounds and loose balls."
It wasn't all seamless for Shelton, which plays again Friday at 7:45 p.m.
The Bulldogs committed 19 turnovers, but often got the ball right back from the Falcons, who scored half of their points from the free throw line.
Sophomore Madison Bunger was 7-for-13 at the stripe and scored a team-high 11 points for Wil-Hil (18-8).
She'll be back next season along with seven others to try and uphold the new standard set in Wilcox this season.
Whipkey said seniors Donley, Claire Ortgiesen and Sarah Jensen — key cogs in the machine that made program history — will be difficult to replace.
"I'd go as far to as to say they're going to be irreplaceable," he said.
"The kids know now what it takes to get back here. Their expectation has been raised and we need to raise our expectation to getting back here next year."
Wilcox-Hildreth (18-8)..................4 3 7 8 — 22
Shelton (23-1).....................12 13 15 12 — 52
Wilcox-Hildreth (22)
Sarah Jensen 0-1 1-2 1, Cara Bunger 1-4 0-2 2, Claire Ortgiesen 1-7 0-1 3, Katelyn Bunger 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Bunger 2-4 7-13 11, Emma Donley 1-3 2-4 4, Reagan Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Cheyenne Lieb 0-1 1-2 1, Dinah Culp 0-1 0-0 0, Addison Overholser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 6-22 11-24 22.
Shelton (52)
Alia Gomez 1-4 0-0 3, Dru Niemack 2-4 2-2 5, Erin Gegg 4-7 0-0 9, MaKenna Willis 7-11 4-4 21, Emmilly Berglund 1-9 3-3 5, Mayte Meza 1-3 0-1 2, Addison Burr 0-3 0-0 0, Sidney Gegg 1-7 0-0 2, Susanna Cheney 1-1 1-3 2, Macy Willis 1-1 0-0 2, Vinna Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Kaycee Tompkin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-51 10-15 552.
Three-point goals—WH 2-11 (C. Bunger 0-1, Ortgiesen 1-7, Donley 0-1, Jonson 1-1, Culp 0-1); S 4-11 (Gomez 1-3, MaK. Willis 3-3, Burr 0-2, Meza 0-2, E. Gegg 0-1). Rebounds—WH 20-2 (Jensen 6); S 32-14 (Niemack 7-5). Steals—WH 10 (M. Bunger 5); S 18 (E. Gegg 5). Turnovers—WH 28; S 19.