The final scores reflect the margin between Wilcox-Hildreth’s boys basketball team and its competition last season.
The Falcons’ closest loss was eight points. Their only win in a 1-23 season was by two points — over Heartland Lutheran in subdistricts.
The rest weren’t that close, and part of the reason is because Wilcox-Hildreth had no seniors on the roster and just two upperclass men as a whole.
The Falcons were led by sophomore Gavin Sheen, who averaged 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Behind him were freshman Dagan Ortgiesen (6.2 points and 3.0 rebounds), sophomore Sam Gruwell (3.6 points, 3.8 rebounds), Micah Johnson (3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds), and Chase Bunger (2.1 points, 3.3 rebounds).
In theory, with everyone returning, the Falcons certainly have the poise to win more than one game and close the gap between them and their competition, beginning at home Dec. 1.