Wilcox-Hildreth’s 1-2 punch of Madison Bunger and Sarah Jensen are back for more in 2022-23.
The sophomore and senior combo led the Falcons in scoring last season, both averaging over 11 points.
Jensen was a second team all-Fort Kearny Conference player as a junior, scoring 11.6 points and grabbing 8.0 rebounds per game.
Bunger, also a second team all-conference selection, averaged 11.8 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Falcons, who finished 10-13 in 2021-22.
“The 2022-2023 basketball season is one of high expectations for the Lady Falcons. We return all but one player from last season,” said W-H head coach Cody Whipkey. “This is a group that challenged themselves over the summer, having a lot of success and playing competitively against teams from higher classifications.”
The other two starters of four back are Claire Ortgiesen and Emma Donley.
Ortgiesen posted 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds last season, while Donley averaged 2.5 points and 3.0 rebounds.
Other contributions should come from junior Addison Overholser and sophomore trio Cara Bunger, Katelyn Bunger and Reagan Johnson. Freshman Cheyenne Lieb is a newcomer to watch.
“We are very encouraged by what we saw over the summer months and are very excited to see how that translates to this season,” Whipkey said. “We feel like our combinations of height, length and athleticism will allow us to utilize our girls in unique ways and play to their strengths better than we have in previous years.”
