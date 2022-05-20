OMAHA — The state track and field meet pulls in the best competitors from all over the state, allowing the athletes to compete against people that could live hundreds of miles from them.
Sometimes, however, some of the best athletes are right in the competitor's own backyard.
Competing against familiar opponents at the state meet at Omaha Burke Stadium became a trend for Tribland athletes on Friday.
In Friday's Class C high jump and Class D triple jump, the Tribland representatives that have been competing against each other all season finished back-to-back with one another in both events.
Sandy Creek's Micah Biltoft and Doniphan-Trumbull's Myles Sadd took third and fourth, respectively, in the high jump, while Xavier Marburger of Harvard and Tyson Denkert of Kenesaw finished fourth and fifth in the triple jump.
Biltoft and Sadd both tied for fourth place in the high jump last year, but Biltoft was able to better his placing despite battling an illness leading up to the state meet.
"I probably should have jumped a little better, but I've been sick for about the past three days," the Sandy Creek senior said. "I haven't really eaten anything for three days or put in as much work as I wanted — I'm not trying to make excuses or anything, but it hurt.
"I've been chugging a lot of water to try to get everything out of there. Monday, I went to practice but I didn't feel the greatest after that. So we just worked on our three step Js, and that was about it. I just came here (to state) and jumped."
As for Sadd, he knows he could have gone higher, but he said everything was just a little off.
"I definitely could have gone higher...my step was just off and I kept jumping too far away from the bar, which caused me to come right down on it," he said.
While both Sadd and Biltoft believe they could have performed at a higher level, their accomplishments this season are feats to be proud of.
Sadd set school records in the high jump and the long jump and will still compete for another medal Saturday in the long jump.
Biltoft capped off his senior season with a bronze medal, and he did so with his friends and family watching.
"I don't like the bronze as much; I would have liked the gold. But I'm happy with it," he said with a smile. "It's just a really fun atmosphere to be at. Being here in front of family and friends, it doesn't matter about what place you get, it's all about having fun at the end of the day."
Throughout the season, Marburger and Denkert have swapped top-finishes in the triple jump. Both agreed that they fed off of each other's success.
"We push each other...There's a lot of hype when we're jumping against each other, and I like competing against him," Denkert said.
"It's really good for competition because you know you always have the one person you're always competing against," Marburger said. "Especially with how close we are, because our jumps have been back-and-forth on who's better. It's been really good because we push each other to the next level."
Marburger got off to a great start in the event, notching his best distance on the first jump of the day. He hit 41-9 1/4, a mark that eased the nerves immediately.
"Getting in the air right away was really good," he said. "We didn't have many meets this year due to weather problems, so I felt a little nervous about that. I think I've gotten a lot faster since last year. That really helped me out a lot. I've been watching different technique videos to get better, and that really helped a lot, too."
The Harvard standout said his legs got tired as the day progressed, and he didn't feel as fast in his ensuing jumps. Denkert, on the other hand, had his best jump in the finals.
"I didn't jump as well as I thought I would, but we're still competing down here at state. I still tried to do the best I could," he said. "It was very close, and anybody could have popped a jump off. Fifth place, I'm very happy with it."
Class D boys
Team scoring: North Platte St. Pats 14.5, Falls City Sacred Heart 13, Loomis 12, Cambridge 11, Axtell 10, McCool Junction 10, Mullen 10, Sandhills Valley 10, Riverside 10, Shelton 10, Plainview 8, Bloomfield 8, Burwell 8, Kenesaw 8, Paxton 8, Sandhills/Thedford 6, Friend 6, Harvard 5, Wausa 5, Humphrey St. Francis 4.5, Garden County 4, Wynot 4, Cody-Kilgore 3, Creighton 3, Central Valley 2, Potter-Dix 1, Pawnee City 1
Finals
3,200: 1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 10:06.87. 2, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 10:13.54. 3, Jarrett Miles, St Patrick, 10:14.37. 4, Addison Smith, Wausa, 10:14.45. 5, Jake Brugger, McCool Junction, 10:33.99. 6, Carson Trompke, Cambridge, 10:41.51. 7, Boston Wood, Central Valley, 10:53.76. 8, Porter Connick, St Patrick, 10:58.56
3,200 relay: 1, Axtell (Luc Lopez, Keyton Cole, Cooper Miller, Calvin Johnson), 8:30.27. 2, Sacred Heart, 8:31.89. 3, McCool Junction, 8:34.68. 4, St Patrick, 8:38.76. 5, Wynot, 8:38.76. 6, Garden County, 8:42.71. 7, Humphrey St. Francis, 8:45.05. 8, Pawnee City, 8:47.14.
Shot: 1, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 54-3¾. 2, Carter Mann, Burwell, 53-3. 3, Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield, 52-3¼. 4, Brogan Nachtigal, Sacred Heart, 51-¾. 5, Eli Jensen, Kenesaw, 49-7½. 6, Dylan Naslund, Cody-Kilgore, 49-0. 7, Clayton Meyer, Loomis, 48-5¼. 8, Cristian Blincow, Loomis, 47-11¾.
High jump: 1, Zach Myers, Shelton, 6-4. 2, Spencer Hillie, Plainview, 6-4. 3, Cooper Girmus, Friend, 6-4. 4, Gunnar Hadley, Loomis, 6-0. 4, Shay Swanson, Loomis, 6-0. 6, Tanner Pfeifer, St. Francis, 6-0. 6, Caleb Munson, St. Patrick, 6-0. 8, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 6-0.
Triple jump: 1, Tony Berger, Riverside, 44-3¼. 2, Quintin Shaner, Cambridge, 42-1. 3, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 42-0½. 4, Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 41-9¼. 5, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 41-6¾. 6, Cade Hammer, Creighton, 41-6½. 7, Wylie Ziegler, Bloomfield, 40-10½. 8, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 40-6½.
Qualifiers
100-meter qualifiers: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 10.94; Will Kulhanek, Overton, 11.01; Brody Krusemark, Pender, 11.08; Dillon Miller, Brady, 11.10; Carson Bloom, Riverside, 11.14; Trey Kennedy, Kenesaw, 11.21; Jackson Kerchal, Dundy County Stratton, 11.22; Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 11.31
Heat 1: Brody Krusemark, Pender, 11.08Q; Dillon Miller, Brady, 11.10q; Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Pats, 11.40; Trae Hickman, Sandhills/Thedford, 11.40; Blake Lusk, Brady, 11.54; Jackson Waldo, CWC, 11.64; Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 11.67; Wyatt Rathe, Sterling, 11.78
Heat 2: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 10.94Q; Carson Bloom, Riverside, 11.14q; JJ McQueen, HTRS, 11.38; Tyler Pickworth, Mead, 11.39; Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 11.42; Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 11.43; Cole Duba, CWCm 11.54; Bobby Schneider, Dundy County Stratton, 11.71.
Heat 3: Will Kulhanek, Overton, 11.01Q; Trey Kennedy, Kenesaw, 11.21q; Jackson Kerchal, Dundy County Stratton, 11.22q; Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 11.31q; Cash Gurney, Burwell, 11.32; Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, 11.39; Dakota Storer, Arthur County, 11.41; Ashton Sims, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 11.70
200 qualifiers: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 22.25; Dillon Miller, Brady, 22.65; Jack Molt, Riverside, 23.18; Will Kulhanek, Overton, 22.97; Cash Gurney, Burwell, 23.08; Carson Bloom, Riverside, 23.15; Blake Lusk, Brady, 23.20; Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Pats, 23.22
Heat 1: Dillon Miller, Brady, 22.65Q; Cash Gurney, Burwell, 23.08q; Blake Lusk, Brady, 23.20q; Andy Maloley, Pawnee City, 23.51; Bryce Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna, 23.66; Fletcher Dubas, Fullerton, 23.97; Dakota Storer, Arthur County, 24.04; Charlie Schroeder, Wynot, 24.23
Heat 2: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 22.25Q; Will Kulhanek, Overton, 22.97q; Carson Bloom, Riverside, 23.15q; Brody Krusemark, Pender, 23.55; Cooper Miller, Axtell, 23.70; Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 23.75; Shay Swanson, Loomis, 23.78; Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 24.09
Heat 3: Jack Molt, Riverside, 23.18Q; Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Pats, 23.22q; Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 23.28; JJ McQueen, HTRS, 23.35; Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 23.35; Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, 23.71; Cole Duba, CWC, 23.77; Cade Hammer, Creighton, 24.01
400 qualifiers: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 50.97Q; Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 51.25; Gabe Escalante, Winside, 52.44; Alexx Winkelman, Osceola, 52.13; Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis, 52.80; Colton Carlson, Arapahoe, 53.12; Calvin Finley, Ansley/Litchfield, 53.14; Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 53.17
Heat 1: Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 51.25Q; Alexx Winkelman, Osceola, 52.13q; Calvin Finley, Ansley/Litchfield, 53.14q; Andy Maloley, Pawnee City, 53.39; Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 53.95; Triston Moses, Burwell, 54.13; Jose Lund, Bertrand, 56.04; Cooper Miller, Axtell, DNF
Heat 2: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 50.97Q; Colton Carlson, Arapahoe, 53.12q; Aiden Norman, Fullerton, 53.18; Cody Bruegman, Bloomfield, 53.25; Dillon Haines, Ansley/Litchfield, 53.82; Charlie Schroeder, Wynot, 54.15; Layne Warrior, Bloomfield, 54.90; Beau Knapp, Elm Creek, 55.79
Heat 3: Gabe Escalante, Winside, 52.44Q; Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis, 52.80q; Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 53.17q; Jackson Waldo, CWC, 53.53; Bodie True, Osmond, 53.54; Brody Eggers, Creighton, 54.07; MJ Coffey, Blue Hill, 54.57; Zeke Jones, Diller-Odell, 54.57
110 hurdles qualifiers: Tony Berger, Riverside, 14.81; Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.43; Will Moats, North Platte St. Pats, 15.74; Hans Gideon, Burwell, 15.61; uinn Bertrand, Axtell, 15.65; Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 15.82; Tyler Baue, Wausa, 15.89; Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 16.04
Heat 1: Tony Berger, Riverside, 14.81Q; Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 15.65q; Tyler Baue, Wausa, 15.89q; Joe Simon, Falls City Sacred Heart, 16.10; Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 16.30; Carson McCleary, Red Cloud, 16.52, Quintin Shaner, Cambridge, 16.59; Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 18.73
Heat 2: Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.43Q; Hans Gideon, Burwell, 15.61q; Tristian White, Arapahoe, 16.14; Kaden Polt, Osmond, 16.32; Andrew Harms, Sterling, 16.46; Brady Cook, Fullerton, 16.67; Gunnar Hadley, Loomis, 16.88; Will Gunning, Plainview, 18.28
Heat 3: Will Moats, North Platte St. Pats, 15.74Q; Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 15.82q; ; Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 16.04q; Jaxon Knisley, North Platte St. Pats, 16.09; Ryan Pheak, Osceola, 16.35; Dylan Ramer, Hay Springs, 16.52; Kyler Adams, Creighton, 17.02; Jacob Halvorsen, Axtell, 17.12
300 hurdles qualifiers: Clayton Moore, Mullen, 40.87; Hans Gideon, Burwell, 41.43; Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 41.65; Will Moats, North Platte St. Pats, 41.63; uinn Bertrand, Axtell, 41.69; Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 41.82; Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 42.00; Tristian White, Arapahoe, 42.15
Heat 1: Hans Gideon, Burwell, 41.43Q; Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 42.00q; Tristian White, Arapahoe, 42.15q; Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 42.42; Spencer Hille, Plainview, 42.45; Tyler Baue, Wausa, 43.40; Ryan Bailey, Ansley/Litchfield, 43.85; Jacob Halvorsen, Axtell, 44.37
Heat 2: Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 41.65Q; Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 41.82q; Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 42.68; Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 43.01; Brayden Rut, Meridian, 43.47; Owen Oglesby, BDS, 43.71; Chase Gracey, Mullen, 44.01; Andrew Krick, Riverside, 46.18
Heat 3: Clayton Moore, Mullen, 40.87Q; Will Moats, North Platte St. Pats, 41.63q; Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 41.69q; Andrew Harms, Sterling, 43.56; Ryan Pheak, Osceola, 43.86; Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, 44.11; Kaden Polt, Osmond, 44.92; Will Gunning, Plainview, 47.49