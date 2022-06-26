Last year, Caleb Badura found himself in a playoff for the Hastings Open championship. The Aurora native missed his birdie putt while Nate Vontz sunk his to win the title.
This year, no playoff was needed. Badura was in complete control in both days of the tournament, shooting under par on Saturday at Southern Hills Golf Course and Sunday at Lochland Country Club, where he avenged last year’s runner-up finish with a first-place performance.
“I knew I had a pretty good lead after day one, and I know these courses pretty well,” Badura said. “I know where to miss, and I’ve been hitting it pretty solid. And my putting is really good right now. ... It feels good to get a win and play some decent golf.”
Badura was the only golfer to finish in the red either day of the tournament. He had a four-stroke lead after firing a 71 at Southern Hills and extended the winning margin to five strokes with a 70 at Lochland. And yet, despite finishing the tournament with a 141, Badura still felt he did not play at his best.
“Honestly, I left a few out there,” he said. “I had a couple bad holes at Southern Hills, and (Sunday) I didn’t hit many fairways. I scrambled well and that’s kind of my game, saving par and making birdies when I have the opportunity to.”
Badura’s margin of victory would have been even greater had it not been for the impressive final round of Hastings’ own Brayden Schram. The HHS graduate carded an even par at Lochland, shooting a 72 to go with his 77 at Southern Hills.
“I was just a lot more steady,” Schram said. “(Saturday) I played really good for 14 holes, but the end wasn’t so hot. (Sunday) ... I didn’t hit a lot of greens but I got up and down a lot of times. Chipping went well and I made a few putts when I needed them. I definitely left a few strokes out there, so I can improve on that, but overall it was a solid day.”
Schram played with Badura on a gusty day one, and the two were in the same group during last year’s Open. Schram said he enjoys playing against top competition like Badura, who is going into his fifth year golfing with the Huskers at the University of Nebraska.
“I know Caleb and I’ve gotten to play against him a few times,” Schram said of Badura. “It’s always great to play against good competition; it’s what makes you better. I enjoy playing with him.”
Both Badura and Schram plan on competing in more tournaments throughout the summer, and they expect to see each other in at least one of those competitions. And while Badura isn’t sure what life has in store for him after his senior year at Nebraska, he hopes to be back in Hastings to defend his title.
“I’ll probably come back. It’s a pretty easy drive from Aurora,” Badura said with a smile.
Feeling at home
In the women’s division of the Hastings Open, Mackenzie Loseke and Matti Yurk were neck-and-neck for the championship. The two golfers are plenty familiar with the course; Loseke calls Lochland home as a member of the Hastings College women’s team, while Yurk graduated from Adams Central and has even claimed a previous title at the Hastings Open.
Loseke focused on playing her game and didn’t worry about the score. In fact, for much of the round she thought she was a distant second place. But her two-day total of 164 edged out Yurk by one stroke, making Loseke the low gross total champion in the women’s division.
“Yesterday (Saturday) was a little bit of a drag for me because I shot a 37-48, so it was a little rough. But it was much better (Sunday),” Loseke said. “I just had fun. This is our home course so I love it out here. I just felt like I was at home, all easy.”
“I kind of knew where I was sitting, but I didn’t know exactly where (Loseke) was sitting,” Yurk said. “I knew it was close, kind of neck-and-neck, so it was fun to battle like that.”
Loseke, will be going into her senior year at Hastings College, trimmed six strokes off her score from Southern Hills, shooting a 79 at Lochland for the championship. Yurk also shaved strokes off of her day one score of 84, firing an 81 on Sunday.
Yurk took some time away from golf after graduating from Adams Central and after winning the Hastings Open in 2013. But she has once again become a familiar face at the Open, and she plans to continue competing in the tournament.
“It’s always a great tournament,” Yurk said. “I love playing in this. We have three great courses in town, and these two are awesome. I think the pros do a great job of hosting it...Overall it was a fun weekend.”
Loseke echoed Yurk’s intent to be a part of the tournament, which provides a friendly, competitive atmosphere.
“I’ll continue to play this as much as I can,” she said.
First flight — Low gross: 1, Jason Hupf 82-80-162; 2, Terry Anstine 90-83-173. Low net: 1, Scott Sawyers 77-68-145; 2, Jeb Brant 77-74-151.
Second flight — Low Gross: 1, Andy Beirow 100-86-186; 2, David Hoglund 95-92-187. Low net — 1, Chris Long 70-76-146; 2, Bill Krueger 82-70-152.
Presidential flight — Low gross: 1, Jimmy Rash 75-74-149; 2, Craig Badura 85-76-161. Low net: 1, Steve Connover 71-75-146; 2, Kevin Smith 74-80-154
Ladies flight — Low gross: 1, Mackenzie Loseke 85-79-164; 2, Mattie Yurk 84-81-165. Low net: 1, Marge Klein 72-66-138; 2, Michelle Hartford 71-70-141; 3, Janis Sculley 74-74-148.
Senior flight — Low gross: 1, Ronnie Wright 77-77-154; 2, Scot Smith 77-80-157. Low net: Randy Witt 77-71-148; 2, Bill O’Donnell 76-73-149; 2, Mike Butler 80-69-149.
Championship flight — 1, Caleb Badura 70-71-141; 2, Brayden Schram 77-72-149; 3, Cole Feddersen 77-76-153; 4, Robert Noffsinger 78-77-155; 4, Max Noffsinger 74-81-155; 4, Mark Wright 76-79-155