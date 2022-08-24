GENEVA — After years of leading competitive softball teams, Fillmore Central/Exeter Milligan/Friend head coach Aaron Lauby thinks it is time his team stepped up its expectations of earning a trip to the Class C state softball tournament.
The 10th year head coach is optimistic that this year’s squad, which finished one game under .500 last season with a 14-15 record, has the tools necessary to take that next step forward to postseason play.
The squad of 21 players includes 10 returning lettermen and enough talent to mix and match players at various positions, enabling all to stay fresh throughout the long season.
And while most of the softball coaches who attended the Nebraska Coaches Association clinic in Lincoln July 26-28 expressed similar expectations for their teams, Lauby is confident that if his team can get the most from its three starting pitchers, play solid defense, and figure out how to manufacture runs with consistency, post season play may well be on their calendar come season’s end.
“My biggest concern is our ability to score enough runs,” he said. “In Class C softball, the teams that separate themselves and make the state tournament put runs on the board. You do that by putting the ball in play and consistently hitting the ball hard.
“If we get into postseason, most pitchers will be tired, so we’d better score 10 runs a game. It’s like I tell my hitters: ‘There’s only one of you and nine of them in the field, so you’ve got to hit the ball hard.’ “
Though the team roster is deep in capable hitters, Lauby said he’ll once again look to juniors Kaili Head and Lilly Ellison to lead the Panther hit parade.
The team’s leading power hitter, Head batted .410 with nine doubles, 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 40 runs scored last season.
Ellison reached base at a .500 clip, with three home runs, 28 RBI, 25 runs and seven doubles.
Also expected to contribute at the plate are seniors Shelby Lawver and Faith Engle. Lawver clubbed eight doubles and a home run while hitting .342 last season, while Engle’s .313 average included five doubles and a triple.
Rounding off the returnee list are senior Olivea Swanson and sophomores Bailey Hafer and Carly Lukes.
What Lauby is especially excited to see this season is how his three pitchers fare on the rubber.
Each brings a different look and strength figures to keep opposing hitters off-balanced while giving each a chance to shoulder a portion of the season-long workload.
Amy Lauby heads the three-pitcher starting rotation, joined by Ellison and sophomore Ashley Braun.
The team’s workhorse last season, Lauby logged 67 innings on her way to double-digit wins. Braun added three wins in 56 innings and Ellison added another in 29 innings of work.
Lauby figures to lean heavily on her low-60s fastball and above-average changeup to keep hitters off the base paths, Coach Lauby said.
“She has good movement on her pitches,” he said. “She has a great mindset and is not afraid.”
One lineup challenge the coach faces this season will be to play as many players as possible without disrupting the team’s defensive chemistry.
He hopes to utilize at least 14 players in the team’s day-to-day lineup to keep them both well rested and sharp throughout the season.
“I’m excited to see the potential of that,” he said. “To have good pitching you need to play good defense and get the kids in the right position to back them up.”
While he expects the Panthers to be pushed by Milford in conference play, the competition figures to get even tougher in districts, with rivals Central City, Polk County and Twin River likely to fulfill their usual roles as worthy opponents.
“I’d like to think we’ve got a good tradition,” Coach Lauby said. “We’ve been very consistent over the past 20 years we’ve had our program. For us, the challenge is taking that next step.
“Going from our last game last year, we need to figure out what our missing pieces are and what we need to do differently. We have to not just be satisfied being in every game, but instead take that next step and do something more than we’ve done in the past.”
Aug. 27 Host Invite; Aug. 30 at Southern Valley/Alma; Sept. 1 vs. Southern/Diller-Odell; Sept. 3 at Fairbury Invite; Sept. 8 Wilber-Clatonia Tri w/Freeman; Sept. 10 at West Point-Beemer tourney; Sept. 12 at Blue River Tri w/St. Paul; Sept. 13 at Central City; Sept. 15 at St. Cecilia Tri w/Polk County; Sept. 22 vs. Minden; Sept. 24 at Conference (Wilber); Sept. 27 vs. Milford