GENEVA — The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan-Friend softball team went 15-14 in 2022 and they’re seeking their first appearance in the state tournament since 2017.
Aaron Lauby is in his 11th season at the helm of Panthers softball. He is excited for what his group brings to the table in hopes for success in 2023.
“We have some experience coming back and should have depth at every position,” he said.
Pitcher Amy Lauby went 12-7 last season with 92 innings pitched. She also had a good season at the plate, batting .470 with 25 RBI, seven doubles and two home runs.
Ashley Braun will back up Lauby in the circle. Braun was 3-7 last season with 45 innings pitched. Braun hit .310 with 14 RBI, five doubles and a home run.
“We have a lot of returning girls with experience. Amy and Ashley have both been consistent pitchers now for multiple seasons,” Lauby said. “If we want to make a deep run into the postseason, they will have to both continue to improve.”
The Panthers have two other key components to their offense in seniors Lilly Ellison and Kaili Head.
Ellison hit .539 last season with 25 RBI, 12 stolen bases, five doubles and a home run.
Head hit .396 last year with 22 RBI, 10 stolen bases, seven doubles with six homeruns.
“Kaili and Lilly are both as capable of offensive players as we have had come through our program and both will need to continue to be productive,” said Lauby.
The Panthers have come close to making it to the state tournament but Lauby likes this team’s chances.
“Past performances do not guarantee future success; however, I like our girls coming back,” Lauby said. “I think they are becoming competitors and want to do well. We will see if their work ethic, commitment to each other and energy matches their intentions.”
August; 17, at York Triangular w/CCV; 19, at Centennial Triangular w/Bishop Neumann; 21, vs. Aurora; 22, at Fairbury; 26, Home Invite; 29, vs. Southern Valley/Alma; September; 2, at Fairbury Invite; 5, at Crete Triangular w/Aquinas Catholic; 7, Host Triangular w/Wilber-Clatonia and Freeman; 9, at West Point-Beemer Invite; 11, at St. Paul Triangular w/Blue River; 12, vs. Central City; 14, Host Triangular w/Polk County and STC; 16, at Lincoln Northwest; 21, vs. Cass; 23, at SNC Conference (HOST); 26, at Milford