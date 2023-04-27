Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann has had a fantastic senior year.
Coming off a state wrestling championship and undefeated season in February, the senior golfer is hopeful to cap his prep career with a state golf championship before he hits the college links.
The road to do so continued Thursday as Schademann won the St. Cecilia invite at Southern Hills Golf Course.
Schademann shot the low round on the day, turning in a one-under par 71. He was eight strokes better than second place, which belonged to Adams Central’s Cole Redding.
The Patriots were the invite runner-up, finishing a stroke being Grand Island Central Catholic.
Schademann birdied No. 4 and No. 7 at Southern Hills to offset one bogey.
“Overall, I really like where my game is at,” he said. “I believe I missed four greens. I’m getting birdie looks and, like my coach said, I need to convert on some of those and we can see the scores start to drop where I want them around, like, 67-68.”
“From tee to green everything was clicking. I need a couple of more putts to fall and we’ll be right there ready for state.”
Schademann, who tied for third at the Class C meet last season and was runner-up in 2021, has been sharpening his wedge game this year. He said it contributed to both of the red numbers on his card.
“On hole No. 4 I stuck an 80-yard wedge to about six feet, and on hole No. 7 I had another short wedge shot,” he said. “I’ve really been working hard on my wedges as of late. The only way it seemed for me to make birdie was to stick it close to the hole.”
St. Cecilia’s Graham Daly tied Redding for second with a 79, but after tiebreaker, Redding took home the silver and Daly the bronze.
“I was hitting the ball pretty well today. I had a lot of up-and-downs ,which really helped. My chipping and putting were really good and that helps when it’s on,” Daly said.
“Putting made a huge difference. I had a lot of one-putts, which made it a different score. I had one birdie on hole No. 9. I went (out-of-bounds) on hole No. 15, besides that it was mainly pars and a few bogeys.”
Redding came off a round of 79 at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney on Tuesday.
“I thought my round was pretty good. I had nine up-and-downs. I hit the driver really well through my first nine and putted really well,” he said.
“I had a stretch where I went OB on hole No. 16 and then I got up and down from about 120 yards. After that I had back-to-back pars to end the round. That boosted my confidence after that OB. I lost a lot of it because on hole No. 15 I bogeyed, but I was proud that I was able to bounce back and par 17 and 18.”
The team race was tight. GICC took home the gold after shooting a team score of 335. Adams Central finished second with a 336 and Doniphan-Trumbull took bronze with a 337.
The second place finish for the Patriots was a tough one to swallow, but coach Rod Hartman was pleased with his group, nonetheless.
“Overall, it was not bad. It wasn’t our best and it wasn’t GICC’s best either,” Hartman said. “Coming off Tuesday I thought we had turned the corner and started to play well and get some things figured out. Second place you can’t complain too much about if you’re up there running for the top.”
Hartman has three players that can shoot into the 70s. He says that’s what it will take that to come out of districts next month.
“I believe it will take three people in the 70s and to have a score in the 320’s to have that third spot at districts,” he said. “We have to keep improving. We have lapses of concentration at times that cost us and I think we have the mentality at times a certain score doesn’t matter and we grind it out and try to get there.”
Top 15 individuals
1, Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, 71; 2, Cole Redding, AC, 79; 3, Graham Daly, STC, 79; 4, Jett Hollister, D-T, 80; 5, Hayden Dzingle, D-T, 81; 6, Josh Luehr, Wood River, 81; 7, Camdyn Beirow, D-T, 82; 8, Jacob Stegman, GICC, 82; 9, Jedric Dankenbring, Thayer Central, 83; 10, Jack Alberts, GICC, 83; 11, Jadyn Friesen, Sutton, 84; 12, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 84; 13, Gregory Boettcher, Franklin, 84; 14, Brayden Underwood, AC, 85; 15, Harrison Herndon, Sutton, 85
Team scores
1, GICC 335; 2, AC 336; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 337; 4, Sutton 355; 5, Lawrence-Nelson 373; 6, Wood River 376; 7, Sandy Creek 376; 8, STC 384; 9, Fillmore Central 385; 10, Thayer Central 399; 11, Franklin 405; 12, Fullerton 425; 13, Hastings 453
Adams Central
Cole Redding 39-40 79; Brayden Underwood 43-43 85; Axel Andersen 42-44 86; Decker Shestak 43-43 86
Doniphan-Trumbull
Jett Hollister 40-40 80; Hayden Dingle 39-42 81; Camdyn Beirow 41-41 82; Parker Volk 47-47 94
Fillmore Central
Alex Schademann 34-37 71; Travis Meyer 46-46 92; Wyatt Rayburn 56-50 106; Carson Asche 57-59 116
Franklin
Gregory Boettcher 43-41 84; Tucker Rose 51-48 99; Josh Cooper 56-54 110; Levi Meade 52-60 112
Hastings
Braiden Kort 51-56 107; Hunter Faimon 51-60 111; Jackson Graves 57-56 113; Bryce Tillemans 61-61 122
Lawrence-Nelson
Toby Kotinek 42-46 88; Krayton Kucera 45-43 88; Jacob Kathman 46-47 93; Clay Williams 56-48 104
Sandy Creek
Logan Sanders 42-45 87; Connor Rempe 44-46 90; Garrett Fisher 56-43 99; Jake Dane 56-44 100
St. Cecilia
Graham Daly 39-40 79; JP Hrnchir 52-43 95; Creighton Uridil 50-48 98; Jack Uridil 56-56 112
Sutton
Jadyn Friesen 42-42 84; Harrison Herndon 44-41 85; Aidan Jones 43-49 92; Greyson Stengel 44-50 94
Thayer Central
Jedric Dankenbring 40-43 83; Drew Cunningham 48-54 102; Lukas Kroll 56-50 106; Braxton Dankenbring 52-56 108