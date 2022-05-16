LINCOLN — Alex Schademann’s reaction wasn’t unlike the rest of the gallery following him and Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter during the pair’s two-hole playoff Monday at Hidden Valley Golf Club.
The Fillmore Central golfer had just watched Carpenter dunk a 120-yard shot on one hop for eagle and the district championship.
“Amazing,” said Fillmore Central coach Mitch Lockhart of Carpenter’s shot.
Jaws were on the grass. Hands were in the air.
You get beat with a shot like that, you have to tip your cap.
Except Schademann, who was runner-up at last year’s Class C state tournament in his first appearance, thought he had the winning shot moments earlier when he placed a 139-yard wedge to within 8 feet of the cup.
It didn’t matter.
Schademann settled for second place at the Class C, District 1 meet Monday. He’ll participate in the state tournament next week at Elk Country Club in Columbus.
He fired a 73 through 18 holes. But Carpenter turned in the same score.
“Alex had a pretty good day,” said Lockhart. “He made some mistakes on the front nine but recovered well and played an excellent back nine even.”
The two remained tied after a 19th hole in which Schademann missed a birdie putt from 12 feet while Carpenter had to scramble to get up and down.
“Both of these young men should be fun to watch at state,” said Lockhart. “(Carpenter) is simply solid off the tee box and has a great short game.”
As a team, Fillmore Central narrowly missed qualifying for state.
The Panthers finished 18 strokes back of third-place Milford, shooting a 370 for fourth.
Behind Schademann were Travis Meyer (95), Aiden Trowbridge and Kellan Wusk (101) and Tyler Cumpston (102).
Lincoln Lutheran was team champion, firing a 340 with two golfers in the top 10. Yutan (343) placed second with the fifth- and sixth-place finishers.