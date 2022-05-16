Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.