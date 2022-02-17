OMAHA — Fillmore Central brought a school record eight state qualifiers to the state meet in Omaha, but the Panthers were able to advance only one to the semifinals after Thursday’s action.
Panthers’ head coach Ryan Komenda knows his wrestlers aren’t ready to pack up just yet; he said they’ll be more than ready to fight through the consolation rounds determined to make this trip to Omaha still a memorable one.
“We started the first round going 4-4 and wrestled fairly well; we knew we had some tough draws. I thought we had some good shots in the quarters,” he said. “Those guys that lost first round will battle back (Friday) and hopefully win a match. Going to that next round, it’s just a matter of who wants to wrestle and who wants to fight.”
FC’s Alex Schademann finished Thursday’s action 2-0 and advanced to the semifinals for the second consecutive season.
While it would have been nice to get more kids into the next round with Schademann, Komenda is excited to see how his 132-pounder handles the semis this time around.
“Schademann wrestled really, really well, getting two pins,” Komenda said.
Schademann is ranked second in his weight class and has compiled a record of 54-2 this season, with one of those losses coming against Milford’s Eli Vondra (48-4), who is ranked third in the weight class. Vondra also just happens to be Schademann’s semifinal opponent.
This season’s only meeting between Schademann and Vondra ended in a 7-6 decision, so the matchup promises to be a premier one.
Travis Meyer was just 30 seconds away from advancing to the semifinals for the Panthers. He was leading Milford’s Conner Kohout until a takedown gave the Eagle the lead with half a minute remaining in the match.
Dylan Gewecke (126) and Aiden Hinrichs (145) also lost in the quarterfinals for Fillmore Central, but Komenda expects them to bounce back.
“Hopefully they can fight back and earn some medals down here,” Komenda said.
Tribland sent one more wrestler into the Class C semifinals, as Superior’s Payton Christiancy finished the day 2-0.
A returning medalist and two-time state qualifier, Christiancy has put together an impressive season, which included setting the school record for wins in a career. The Wildcat senior is 46-6 on the year.
Christiancy recorded two second-period pins on Thursday. His quarterfinal victory came against Falls City’s Jaden Nolte, who was ranked fifth at 285 pounds.
The Wildcat will have a tough task in the semifinals, going up against Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer, who is 45-0 this season.
First round
113 — Rowan Jarosik (33-12), South Central, pinned Kaden Thompson (30-9), Hershey; 5:40
113 — Jacob Schultz (34-8), Raymond Central, dec. Aiden Piel (37-9), Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 13-6
113 — William Sprenger (36-3), Valentine, pinned Aidan Trowbridge (45-6), Fillmore Central; 1:05
120 — Travis Meyer (28-4), Fillmore Central, dec. Zachary Bongers (32-12), David City; 8-4
120 — Conner Kohout, Milford (33-12), maj. dec. Isaac Piel (32-11), Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 15-2
126 — Simon Schindler (34-1), David City, tech fall Carter Auten (27-18), Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 15-0
126 — Dylan Gewecke (39-9), Fillmore Central, pinned Zane Zoucha (31-17), Malcolm; 2:37
126 — Kaleb Baker (38-10), St. Paul, SV Hayden Neeman (33-5), Superior; 4-2
132 — Alex Schademann (52-2), Fillmore Central, pinned Brandon Fye (28-11), Central City; 5:43
145 — Aiden Hinrichs (43-8), Fillmore Central, dec. Carter Plowman (40-5), Conestoga; 8-6
152 — Ashton Lurz (37-3), Valentine, dec. Treven Stassines (45-11), Fillmore Central; 4-2
170 — Jake Hodson (19-9), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, pinned Wyatt Nierodzik (37-16), Battle Creek; 1:52
170 — Gavin Zoucha (46-2), Malcolm, pinned Jackson Turner (31-24), Fillmore Central; 3:30
220 — Jared Janssen (44-4), Crofton/Bloomfield, pinned Carson Adams (34-19), Fillmore Central; 1:05
220 — Logan Booth (45-3), Logan View, pinned Brody Fischer (22-18), Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 0:24
220 — Clay Hedges (32-10), Archbishop Bergan, M For Anders Webber (29-5), Superior
285 — Payton Christiancy (44-6), Superior, pinned Tommy Leetch (20-13), Wood River; 2:35
Quarterfinals
113 — Drew Garfield (46-0), Central City, tech fall Rowan Jarosik (34-12), South Central; 15-0
120 — Conner Kohout (34-12), Milford, dec. Travis Meyer (29-4), Fillmore Central; 4-3
126 — Simon Schindler (35-1), David City, pinned Dylan Gewecke (40-9), Fillmore Central; 5:54
132 — Alex Schademann (53-2), Fillmore Central, pinned Trev Arlt (41-9), Yutan; 3:43
145 — Quentyn Frank (41-4), Amherst, maj. dec. Aiden Hinrichs (44-8), Fillmore Central; 11-0
170 — Gavin Zoucha (47-2), Malcolm, pinned Jake Hodson (20-9), Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 1:34
285 — Payton Christiancy (45-6), Superior, pinned Jaden Nolte (30-5), Falls City; 3:12