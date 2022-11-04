WOLBACH — “It just wasn’t our night.”
The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley coaches were at a loss for words after their Class D-2 quarterfinals showdown with Central Valley. The Eagles were held to a season low 20 points in a 42-20 loss, ending their season with a record of 10-1. BDS gave a gutsy performance, even after their two offensive stat leaders suffered injuries in the first half.
“It was a disaster,” said BDS co-head coach Mark Rotter. “They got us to do the same thing Sandhills/Thedford did — Sandhills had two costly turnovers, and we did the exact same thing. It just was not our night in any way.
“We’re a lot better than what we looked (Friday night).”
Eagles running back Easton Weber and quarterback Jaron Norder both left the game with lower body injuries within five minutes of each other. Neither was able to finish the half, but both came back and played in the second half. Both gave all they could but just didn’t have the explosion Eagle fans have been accustomed to seeing.
“We had guys that were injured that played tough,” Rotter said.
Another uncommon characteristic that plagued BDS was the turnover bug. The Eagles lost two fumbles, both of which led to Cougar scores. The first fumble came at the Central Valley 20-yard line on BDS’ second possession, as it looked prime to take a two-score lead over the Cougars.
“We’ve talked about it before — nothing turns a game around like a turnover,” Rotter said. “Both drives looked good to start; but after that, nothing looked good the rest of the night. Nothing changes a game like a turnover.”
Central Valley took a 14-6 lead with six minutes left in the second quarter, scoring on a touchdown by Zandar Wolf — his second of four touchdowns on the day. It was on that 11-yard TD run that Norder suffered his injury.
On the ensuing drive, Weber marched the Eagles down to the Cougars’ 19-yard line, racking up 10 carries on the drive. His 10th carry converted a fourth-down for BDS, but it’s also when he was injured and had to be helped off the field.
The Eagles failed to score on the drive, with the clock hitting all zeroes after BDS’ third-and-goal play ended with a sack.
After falling behind 6-0 after the initial touchdown by BDS — a 1-yard plunge by Norder that capped a nine-play, 49-yard drive — the Cougars cruised to four unanswered touchdowns, ultimately adding three scores in the third quarter to go up 36-14 on the Eagles.
Weber and Norder were noticeably limping in the second half, but they still made plays. Norder tossed a 24-yard touchdown to Cameron Hoins and later added a rushing TD from 1-yard out. Weber, who compiled 24 carries before the injury, rushed the ball 16 times for 92 yards in the second half. The Eagles totaled 255 rushing yards, going for 4.8 per clip — a reasonable number, but one that is far below what the team is used to achieving.
While the Eagles were clawing their way down the field on offense, the Cougars were gaining chunk plays, thanks in large part to the ground game, which featured Wolf. He finished the game with 197 yards on 25 carries and added four scores.
“He’s pretty athletic, pretty tough,” said BDS co-head coach Chris Ardissono. “We knew that going in; we knew he was going to be good.”
The Eagles graduate four players from the team in Weber, Cameron Hoins, Zach Hoins and Derek Domeier. Reaching the quarterfinals is always an impressive feat, but the Eagles can’t help but be disappointed to see their season come to an end.
“It was probably the worst game we’ve had out of the 11,” Ardissono said. “We just had a lot of mistakes, and we couldn’t snap out of it…It just wasn’t our night.”
BDS (10-1)………..6 0 8 6 — 20
CV (10-1).......…..0 14 22 6 — 42
BDS — 1 run Jaron Norder (run failed)
CV — 3 run Zandar Wolf (pass failed)
CV — 11 run Wolf (Wolf run)
CV — 6 run Wolf (run failed)
CV — 11 run Wolf (Wolf run)
BDS — 24 pass Norder to Cameron Hoins (Weber run)
CV — 1 run Dierks Nekoliczak (Nekoliczak to Grady Kelly)
BDS — 1 run Norder (pass failed)
CV — 27 pass Nekoliczak to Kelly (run failed)
Rushing — BDS, Easton Weber 40-212, Jaron Norder 5-23, Derek Domeier 1-3, Seth Stengel 4-15, Carson Loos 1-1, Zach Hoins 1-3; CV, Zandar Wolf 25-197, Grady Kelly 2-5, Dierks Nekoliczak 6-16, Ty Landers 2-7.
Passing — Norder 7-9-0 52; Nekoliczak 3-3-0 69.
Receiving — Cameron Hoins 3-35, Easton Weber 2-4, Eli Weber, 1-8, Z. Hoins 1-5; CV, Tanner Landers 2-61, Taesian Soto 1-9.