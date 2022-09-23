Once St. Cecilia started throwing the football, there was no stopping the unbeaten Bluehawks on Friday.
The 5-0 ‘Hawks opened up their passing playbook from the second quarter on, helping them roll to a 41-0 victory over Grand Island Central Catholic (0-4) at Duncan Field.
All of St. Cecilia’s touchdowns came via the airways. The Bluehawk defense got into the aerial scoring act with two interceptions that they took to the house.
The Crusaders did an admirable job of setting its defense to stop STC’s runs. And it took a while for St. Cecilia to switch gears from running to passing. The score stood 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“They outnumbered us in the box. They made us throw, which was fine. Once we adjusted, things got a lot better,” said STC coach Clint Head. “GICC was running a lot of clock and did a good job of keeping the ball away from us. That's why the score was 0-0.”
St. Cecilia’s first touchdown put the Bluehawks’ offense into high gear. Cooper Butler grabbed a sideline pass and outraced the Crusaders for a 58-yard touchdown strike. STC took its 7-0 lead when Carson Kudlacek booted his first of four conversion kicks.
Kudlacek had a breakout passing night. The Bluehawks’ senior signal caller closed his night completing 24 of 30 aerials for 409 yards.
Butler became the recipient of three TD catches. He followed up on his 58-yard score with a 59-yard touchdown in the third quarter. helping STC produce a 34-0 gap.
Butler hauled down a five-yard TD catch earlier in the third. He finished with eight catches for 175 yards
Jens Anderson also grabbed eight passes for 91 yards and a touchdown catch.
“(STC) identified some holes in our secondary. And they took advantage of it,” said GICC coach Timothy Dvorak.“They completed short and mid-range passes over and over again with a lot of efficiency. A lot of yards after catch.”
Hayden Demuth caught two balls that ate up a lot of territory with yards after catches. He got open for a 42-yarder and a 31-yarder in the second half. Demuth ended up with four grabs for 90 yards
Late in the second quarter, Anderson got credited with a 14-yard touchdown reception as STC went ahead 14-0 going into the third quarter.
Anderson tallied his second touchdown early in the fourth period. But this time he scored on a 25-yard interception return.
Chase Evans also showed his ball hawking skills by taking a 20-yard interception into the end zone, boosting STC to a 21-0 lead.
GICC had to play short-handed. The Crusaders’ quarterback, Zenon Sack, got hurt last week and couldn’t play Friday. His brother, receiver Grayson Sack, also sat out due to injury.
Dvorak only had a week to get Ben Alberts ready as GICC’s fill-in quarterback.
“We were down to moving a new guy into quarterback. His first time ever. But I’m proud of how hard we played, especially playing defense throughout that first half,” Dvorak said.
Friday’s win marked St. Cecilia’s third shutout this season. The Bluehawks’ 41-point production keeps STC’s per-game scoring average at 40 points.
GICC has had a difficult time finding the end zone this season. The Crusaders have scored just 14 points in their first five games.
But the Crusaders played toe-to-toe with St. Cecilia throughout the first half, trailing only 14-0 at the break. The Bluehawks appeared to have kept their cool when the first quarter ended up goose eggs.
“I don’t think there was a lot of panic. It was just, hey what do we have to adjust to get this thing going. It just took us a couple of series to get it adjusted, Head said.
GICC (0-5)..................0 0 0 0 — 0
STC (5-0)...............0 14 20 7 — 41
STC — Cooper Butler 58 pass from Carson Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Jenson Anderson 14 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Chase Evans 20 interception return (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Butler 5 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Butler 59 pass from Kudlacek (kick fail)
STC — Anderson 25 pass interception return (Jayden Almond kick)