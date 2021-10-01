GILTNER — The Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (14-3) made their trip to Giltner a quick one Thursday night, defeating the home team Hornets 25-7, 25-16 and the Blue Hill Bobcats 25-15, 25-12. Game three of the night was a battle with the Bobcats (3-15) edging out the Hornets 21-25, 25-16, 29-27.
The Eagles opened up game one against the Hornets (5-10) on a 21-2 run, getting three ace serves from senior Taryn Fiala and eight kills in the run. BDS finished the set 25-7, getting three kills apiece from seniors Mariah and Taylor Sliva. The Eagles built another big lead in set two, taking an 18-8 lead and looked comfortable in their offense, nailing 10 kills in the early go.
“We found a rotation a few weeks ago and the girls are ready to go with it and have been working hard to get comfortable in those spots and I think it really showed tonight,” said BDS head coach Kari Jo Alfs.
Junior JessaLynn Hudson had four kills for the Eagles, who won set two 25-16. Mariah Sliva added three more kills and two ace serves and junior Malory Dickson tallied three kills in the set for the Eagles. Freshman setter Hayley Sliva finished the game with 17 assists for the Eagles.
In the second match, the Bobcats hung around with the Eagles, taking an early lead. But the Eagles rattled off 15 points quickly on eight kills to win set one 25-15. Hudson had five kills for the Eagles in the set and junior Ashley Schlegel added 2 ace serves.
Hayley Sliva added three early kills in set two leading the Eagles to an 18-6 lead. The three Sliva sisters also each added a kill late in the game to win 25-12.
“Our goal tonight was to not send too many free balls over and I’m so proud of them because a lot different girls were comfortable taking that second set so someone else could get the attack. It was just fun to watch and fun for them too, to play some different spots and do some different things,” said Alfs of her squad.
The final match of the night featured the hometown Hornets and the Bobcats. The Hornets won set one 25-21 with help from senior Macie Antle’s four kills.
Set No. two went to the Bobcats 25-16 with senior Abigail Meyer leading the way with four kills of her own.
The third was a dog fight with each team playing point for point. Meyer had four early kills and a block for the Bobcats, but the Hornets held a slight 16–12 lead. They extended their lead by scoring four straight points to make it 21-14 in favor of the Hornets.
Freshman setter Reece Mlady connected with Meyer for four straight kills giving the Bobcats some momentum and sparking a 9-0 run. Meyer would nail four more kills and Mlady added an ace helping the Bobcats win set three 29-27. Meyer finished the set with 13 kills for the Bobcats.
“I told them I was proud of their resiliency, and it was nice to see them have a comeback and then finish and execute,” said Bobcats head coach Jessica Diehl. “Abigail just had an incredible game, she finally had the game that she deserves, so it was nice to see that too.”
Despite the loss Hornets head coach Jeanie Good was proud of her team’s effort.
“I’m proud of them, they played hard but we definitely could have won that game. We’re growing and getting better we just needed to finish that game,” said Good.