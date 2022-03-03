MILLIGAN — Those familiar with Dean Filipi probably wouldn’t be surprised that the longtime Exeter-Milligan football and boys basketball coach politely declined a request to be interviewed about his coaching career.
Greg Scellin, editor of the Nebraska Signal newspaper in nearby Geneva, has been pressing Filipi for how many coaching victories he has amassed for several weeks now. So far, the pursuit has been fruitless.
“That’s just Coach,” said Kyle Svec, who not only played for Filipi during his first seasons as head football and basketball coach of the Milligan Roosters in 1983-84, but also covered his former mentor as a sports writer and sports editor for the Hastings Tribune from 1991-2005.
“He cared more about building young men and getting everyone to get the most out of their abilities than he did wins and losses.”
After 39 seasons, Filipi is hanging up the whistle. The final head coaching appearance for the 1977 Milligan graduate came Feb. 22 on the basketball court when Exeter-Milligan lost to Friend in Class D-2, Subdistrict 2 play at Davenport.
In the communities of Exeter and Milligan, it will be difficult to imagine someone else besides Filipi calling the shots on the sideline or from the bench next school year.
“It’s definitely going to be different,” said Travis Kotas, a 2003 Exeter-Milligan graduate who played both football and basketball for Filipi and has spent the past six seasons as Filipi’s assistant basketball coach. “It will be a big transition, but hopefully the returning players will take what Coach Filipi taught them these last two or three years and keep that same discipline, work ethic and focus on the small things.”
Nearly four decades later, Svec still vividly recalls his first high school football practice.
“As a freshman, I remember being excited to start and then found out right away that we were having three-a-days — not two-a-days, three-a-days,” said Svec, who now works as the Geneva city administrator. “One thing you learned quickly about Coach was that he was all about discipline and being in better shape than your opponent.”
The three-a-day practice schedule didn’t last, Svec said, but the first impression of Filipi certainly did.
“It was really kind of a boot-camp mentality and some kids didn’t make it through the week, but that’s how he came in, I think, to establish his way of coaching,” Svec said. “Overall, I think it worked. Just by the way he carried himself, you learned real fast to respect the guy.”
Svec said Filipi’s coaching style can best be described as “old school” — even for the 1980s. Players didn’t question Filipi’s decisions, kept their hair cut short, didn’t wear hats inside the school building and if you arrived on time, you were late.
Playing for Filipi several years later, Kotas said little had changed.
“Coach Filipi was always honest with you,” Kotas said. “He coached with kind of a ‘tough love’ — he was definitely old-school. One of his main objectives was coaching the little things and fundamentals.
“His philosophy was that if you take care of the little things, the big picture will take care of itself.”
Indeed it did.
In football, Filipi coached Milligan to five NSAA six-man state playoffs appearances. The Roosters won the D-3 state title in 1998 and finished as the state runner-up in 1996.
After Exeter and Milligan consolidated, Filipi’s teams won back-to-back Class D-1 eight-man state championships in 2013 and 2014 after finishing as the state runner-up in 2012. He guided the Timberwolves to 15 playoff appearances and three more postseason trips (2018, 2020 and 2021) after the program entered a co-op with Friend.
During his career, Filipi also had the honor of coaching in both the Sertoma Eight-Man Classic and the Shrine Bowl.
In basketball, Filipi’s Milligan teams qualified for state three times, advancing to the D-2 semifinals in 1987. Under the Exeter-Milligan banner, Filipi coached four state-tournament teams, winning the 2015 Class D-2 title with a 67-62 double-overtime victory over Bancroft-Rosalie in the final.
“He is a coach who will get every ounce of ability out of every kid,” Svec said. “Over the years, one thing people would say is that you never count out a Dean Filipi-coached team because they’re not going to give up.”
Svec said he learned a lot playing for Filipi — even if the lessons took a few years to sink in.
“You get into college or you get into the working world and then you realize that the things that you learned from him on the football field or the basketball court were not necessarily about scoring points, but about the hard work and discipline and how it pays off in the end,” Svec said. “You learned that no matter what you do, you do it to the best of your ability. He definitely impacted my life.”
For that reason, Svec was thrilled that Filipi remained in coaching long enough that Svec’s oldest son, Kole, got the opportunity to play for the same man who had coached him. No doubt, it served as poetic bookends to Filipi’s career that he coached Kyle in his first year and Kole in his last.
“You never know how long a coach is going to stay, but I was hoping that Kole would get a chance to play for Coach because of how he shaped my life and the lives of a lot of other guys my age,” Kyle said. “You just don’t get many opportunities in life for someone to have a positive influence on your kids.
“As it turned out, Kole was able to get four years of playing for Coach and I loved it — loved every minute of it.”
As did Kole Svec.
“It’s pretty cool that Coach Filipi started with my dad and here I am, playing for him at the end,” said Kole, a senior at Exeter-Milligan. “My dad always said that I’d be a better person later on having played for Coach and that it would hit me down the road.
“The thing I’ll always remember learning from Coach Filipi is the idea of being accountable for your own actions and always being a team player.”
From quizzing his son about practices, Kyle Svec suspects that Filipi’s conditioning workouts aren’t quite as brutal as the ones he endured.
“Coach is still tough, but he has probably softened a little over the years,” Kyle said. “But that’s kind of the nature of (our society) right now. You just can’t push kids like coaches could when I was that age.
“I think Coach worked his kids as hard as any kids in the state of Nebraska worked, but you have to adjust with the times and he was capable of doing that.”
While it’s somewhat rare to have the same head coach for football and boys basketball, Kole Svec said the combination worked well at Exeter-Milligan.
“It seems normal for me because that’s all that I’ve known,” Kole said. “Coach Filipi does a good job of keeping the two sports separate.
“There was definitely a comfort level because you always knew what you were going to get and he was always going to be the same guy.”
Yet another Filipi trait that Kole’s father appreciates — and always will.
“It’s almost 40 years later,” Kyle said. “And I still call him, ‘Coach.’ ”