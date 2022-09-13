SUTTON — The rivalry in a Southern Nebraska Conference match Tuesday night showed up too late.
Sutton and Superior, who duked it out twice last season — the second of which was a five-setter for a subdistrict title, played each other like they didn’t have a lick of history.
Both graduated their share of players off last year’s roster, but the energy lacked in what ended a 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 sweep by the Class C-2 No. 3 Fillies.
“It was just a little bit of regular volleyball than the hard-paced volleyball it has been (between the two teams) recently,” said Sutton coach Shelli Mohnike.
The extra motivation didn’t seem to affect the Fillies (11-1) much. They played well enough to space themselves from the Wildcats at about the halfway point in every set.
That said, Sutton’s closing wasn’t as strong.
The Fillies led 23-16 in the first only to see its enemy in the rearview and speeding up to within two points before Mohnike whipped them back into shape with a timeout.
Almost the exact story played out in set two as Superior ripped off a 4-1 run to make it 24-20 before ultimately being doomed by an error.
Sutton built a 22-16 lead in the third before the Wildcats trimmed it to one point on a trio of errors by the Fillies.
The third set was the most competitive from an energy standpoint.
“It was just short of blah through the first two sets. Like, there wasn’t any emotion whatsoever,” said Superior coach Jessica Diehl. “It was supposed to be a really good rivalry and it is, and we just waited until the very end to start showing what we can do.”
The final game featured long rallies and momentous points on both sides.
Superior’s Madison Heusinkvelt brought her team back to a 7-7 tie with a nice serving run that featured both of her aces for the match. Brooklynn Grabast and Teegan Duncan had blocks in the 5-0 stretch as well.
That was one of the more highlight-filled spurts for a team still figuring out its identity following the graduation of Shayla Meyer, who is now playing at Ole Miss.
“We’re slowly getting there,” said Diehl, who made the move from Blue Hill to Superior this summer. “Each one of them can be that person, they just need to kind of step out of their own lane and just let themselves play ball.”
Senior setter Ella Gardner, who had 25 assists Tuesday, is helping with that.
“That girl is just an athlete and such a great leader,” Diehl said. “I’m so happy I got a chance to coach her.”
Sutton returned about an equal amount of pieces from its state runner-up team, but is also learning to gel through its first 12 matches.
Alivia Huxoll’s absence in 2 1/2 rotations puts the Fillies through some offensive lulls, like the ones they experienced with her out of the lineup Tuesday.
Huxoll, though, often re-entered at the right time to snap the spell. She had the final kill in the first set and registered match point in the third set on her fourth solo block.
The senior finished with a match-high 12 kills and served five aces — four in the final frame.
“The energy was just a little below where we wanted it to be tonight,” Mohnike said.