SUTTON — Sutton’s four seniors on this year’s girls basketball team came into the season with the goal of healing their broken hearts.
A year ago, the Fillies lost their district final game by three points in overtime, crushing their dreams of qualifying for the state tournament.
In those seniors’ minds, the only thing that would stitch those hearts back together was redemption, in the form of a berth to this year’s state tournament.
Consider their hearts mended.
On Friday, Sutton started out on fire in the Class C-2, District 6 final, and it withstood a final push from Amherst in the fourth quarter.
The Fillies tamed the Broncos with a 57-44 win, qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
“I thought the way we took care of the ball in the first quarter, hit some shots early and got ourselves going...it kind of just calmed our nerves right out of the gate; that helped,” said Sutton head coach Josh Rapp. “We got a little nervous during crunch time, but for the most part we had a great 32 minutes and that’s what it takes to win a game like this.”
For the seniors, Friday’s win helped heal the wound from last year’s district final defeat. All four — Xtlaly Bautista, Kate Griess, Julia George, and Gracie Nuss — are all starters.
“Losing last year in the district final was heartbreaking,” Griess said. “We’ve worked so hard to get here, and it’s been such a tough ride...But we’re really excited. We wanted to get coach Rapp to state before we graduated.”
“We’ve worked so hard for this. Last year, we lost in the district finals, so I think we came back stronger and better than ever,” Bautista said. “We were really heartbroken because of how much work we put in. We’ve been dreaming of this since we were third-graders, so it’s a pretty big win for us.”
Sutton got off to a great start with a near-perfect opening quarter.
The Fillies made seven of their 12 shots to outscore Amherst 19-7, while holding the Broncos to just 3-for-13 shooting. Griess said that first quarter was the exact start the Fillies were looking for.
“We knew we had to come out strong because they can score points super quick,” Griess said. “We knew we had to come out strong and put doubt in their minds right away.”
On the offensive end, the Fillies had it working from all over the court.
Against Amherst’s zone defense, Sutton still found a way to get high-percentage shots inside the paint. Alivia Huxoll Julia George, and Gracie Nuss all combined to go 5-for-8 in the lane in the first half, causing that zone defense to collapse harder.
And that only opened things up even more on the perimeter.
Bautista splashed a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and then hit a trio of 3s in the third frame. She finished the night 5-for-8 from long range, leading the Fillies with 15 points.
“I’ve been a really great shooter over the years, but at the start of the year I couldn’t hit anything,” Bautista said. “(Friday) was the game that I had to come back and hit everything I could.”
“We knew we had shooters, but we couldn’t just rely on the 3; we had to go inside-out,” Rapp said. “We really did a good job looking for our posts, and our posts played big...We hit enough outside shots to keep pace. I knew we had to score in the 50s to beat a team like that, because they can score the ball so well.”
Sutton led by as many as 15 points in the game. But Amherst, which had won 14 of its last 16, did not go away quietly. The Broncos opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run to cut the Sutton advantage to just six points.
But the Sutton defense tightened, allowing just two more field goals in the finial 5 minutes, 39 seconds of the game.
In total, the Fillies forced Amherst to shoot 16-for-61 (26.2 percent) from the floor, including 5-for-27 (18.5%) from 3-point range.
“We were challenged all year, and we were ready to step up to the challenge. That was big,” the Sutton coach said.
As of press time, the Fillies appear to be in a collision course with Bridgeport, which averages an astounding 70 points per game.
Rapp said his team will enjoy Friday’s win for the night, but state tournament prep begins Saturday morning.
“I’ve been focused on (Friday night) and trying to get the win; you’ve got to get to Lincoln first,” Rapp said. “Now we’re there and now we can start preparing and figuring out what’s next.”
Amherst (19-7).....7 8 14 15 — 44
Sutton (22-4).......19 7 16 15 — 57
Amhert (44)
Breanna Suhr 0-0 0-0 0, Josee Tesmer 0-11 0-0 0, Hannah Herrick 5-21 6-6 17, Tenley Hadwiger 7-10 0-0 16, Erin Murphy 1-4 1-3 3, Payton Cast 0-3 0-0 0, Grace John 2-7 0-0 5, Josie Loshonkohl 1-5 0-0 3. Totals: 16-61 7-9 44.
Sutton (57)
Xytlaly Bautista 5-9 0-0 15, Kate Griess 3-7 3-4 11, Alivia Huxoll 5-9 3-7 13, Julia George 1-3 6-6 8, Gracie Nuss 1-2 2-2 4, Kennedy Perrien 0-2 0-0 0, Jacee Haight 1-2 4-6 6. Totals: 16-34 18-25 57.