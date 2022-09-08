SUTTON — Tested for the first time this season, Sutton, by its coach’s measure, largely didn’t pass Thursday night.
The Class C-2 No. 4 Fillies slumped through a disappointing opening match against C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic in what was set up to be a dogfight, and let Doniphan-Trumbull hang around, nearly to their own demise, in a triangular inside the Dome.
“I think just gelling as a team has been a little bit up and down this season,” said Sutton coach Shelli Mohnike. “We know we can be up, so we need to just figure out what’s going to keep us there and stay up, to generate that offense all the time.”
“That offense” is what got Sutton through its second match. It still wasn’t pretty all of the time, but senior Alivia Huxoll made sure the ugly wasn’t attached to a let-down loss.
Huxoll, a first team all-Tribland selection a year ago after a standout junior season, took control of the match in the decisive third set. She had two blocks, an ace and five kills in the final stanza of a 25-21, 19-25, 25-17 win over the Cardinals (3-5).
Perhaps her largest contribution of the set was a momentum-shifting block just three points in. The Fillies were short-handed at the net after Carly Skalka collided with libero Reagan Robinson near the 10-foot line and were out of the play.
Huxoll stood at the center of the net and registered a solo block that had the gym erupting.
After D-T took a 6-3 lead, Huxoll notched five points in a 10-1 run by the Fillies that put them in command.
“We’re a team that can really rally with just one big play,” Mohnike said. “Liv did that a couple times for us and helped us put it away.”
All were necessary for the Fillies (6-1), last year’s C-2 runners-up, to bounce back from their first loss suffered an hour earlier against the Crusaders (7-0).
In that match, Sutton was “never” in system, Mohnike said.
GICC kept the Fillies off-balance with its serving, scoring five aces in a 25-10, 25-20 sweep. Lucy Ghaifan and Gracie Woods split 16 kills for the Crusaders.
“We had a few too many errors in the first set and couldn’t get the offense going,” Mohnike said. “The momentum just wasn’t there when we were looking for it. Our offense did pick up in Game 2 and we were battling with the, but it was hard to battle back.”
And all night, Sutton “struggled to pass tight enough to run the offense” it normally runs, which features a few new pieces, including setter Kennedy Perrien.
Doniphan-Trumbull walked away with a pair of losses, but left Sutton having somewhat impressed its first-year coach Brynn Barnett.
“I was really proud of them,” she said. “I came into it with an open mind and we saw some great things.”
The Cardinals didn’t have much to cheer about against the No. 1 Crusaders in a 25-6, 25-17 loss, but did in the nightcap facing the No. 4 Fillies.
Sutton appeared motivated in set one as it pulled out to a 16-7 lead. But the Cardinals never went away, closing to five points by the set’s end thanks to some fine net defense by Kaleah Olson, who had six blocks in the match.
That defense carried over into the second, with Sutton unable to terminate at a high rate. Ultimately, the Fillies imploded near the end of the set, surrendering six straight points — three errors, an ace and two Cardinal kills — to finish it out.
“Doniphan’s always been kind of a scrappy team,” Mohnike said. “They were keeping stuff in play.”
Said Barnett: “Our defense and our front row — we had some great blocks. They were in sync, we were in system.”