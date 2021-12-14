Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms this afternoon. High 67F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 24F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.