SUTTON — Tuesday’s battle in Sutton pitted two top 10 teams in their class against each other, but it was the Fillies that stole the show and put together a dominating performance on both sides of the ball.
Sutton, ranked No. 9 in Class C-2, stifled the D-1 No. 3 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley offense, limiting the Eagles to just 29 points — the Eagles had not scored fewer than 40 through their first four games of the season. The Fillies’ defense paved the way for a 53-29 victory in the top 10 showdown on Tuesday.
“Our defense has just been solid so far, especially the last week and a half. Just solid team defense and making things tough; we just talk a lot about not giving up the easy shot and hopefully contesting as much as we can,” said Sutton head coach Josh Rapp. “I don’t know what it was like (Tuesday), but I felt like we rebounded pretty well for the most part. We’re just trying to be the complete package on that end of the floor.”
After losing to Kearney Catholic — ranked seventh in C-1 — Sutton’s defense has been absolutely suffocating. In the two wins prior to Tuesday, the Fillies allowed a total of 29 points. And against the Eagles, Sutton had a hand in nearly every shooter’s face.
Open shots were few and far between for the Eagles, but the Fillies thrived on high-percentage shots from the perimeter. Sutton’s strong presence on the inside opened the view for its sharpshooters on the outside, as the Fillies finished the night with six 3-pointers, four of which came from Gracie Nuss, who led all scorers with 16 points.
“I think (Tuesday) was by far our best effort in terms of scoring from inside and out,” Rapp said. “We had a lot of people chip in, and we have that. We have girls that can hit shots outside and girls that can score inside, but (Tuesday) was just our most complete effort of that on the inside of the floor.”
BDS’ bright spot was the play of Hannah Miller, who drained a pair of 3-pointers en route to a team-high 11 points.
Tuesday marked the first loss for Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, which will look to rebound Friday against Cross County on the road.
Sutton is now 4-1 and will hope it can give its opponent a first-loss for the second consecutive game when the Fillies take on C-2 No. 1 St. Cecilia on Friday. The road remains difficult even after the Hawkettes, as Sutton will face D-1 No. 10 Nebraska Christian, which also went into Friday unbeaten.
“The top team in C-2 and another rated opponent in D-1, and both on their home floors,” Rapp said of his next two matchups. “They’re two really good teams. We have to try to have our best two practices this week to try and get ready for them, and we’ll just see what happens. Learn a lot if nothing else, but to play good teams like this in December, you really learn where you stand and what things you need to work on to be playing good basketball at the end of the year.”