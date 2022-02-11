SUTTON — It wasn’t the cleanest of wins for the Sutton Fillies, but they will take it.
Winning ugly games is part of the learning curve of a season, and that is what Sutton did Friday night, 42-25, against conference rival Fillmore Central ahead of the Class C-2 Subdistrict 6 tournament that begins on Monday.
Both defenses were the battle to watch. The Fillies and Panthers both struggled on the offensive end and turnovers were aplenty.
Both teams combined for 37 turnovers.
However, Sutton found a way to produce more offense than their opponent. The Fillies used a strong second half to pull away from Fillmore Central, scoring 29 second half points to push past the Panthers.
“Early on, nothing was falling, especially falling from the outside for both teams. In the first half (Fillmore Central) finished a lot better around the rim than we did,” said Sutton head coach Josh Rapp. “They are a solid team with a lot of weapons. They have a lot of athletes with length and size, so they make it tough in you and it is definitely not easy.”
Sutton went 5-for-22 in the first half and 8-for-19 in the second half. While Fillmore Central went 6-for-17 in the first half and 4-for-15 in the second half.
“In the third quarter Alivia (Huxoll) made some big plays for us inside. She got a couple of and-ones with a few buckets around the rim and that opened up some of the outside shooting,” Rapp said.
Xytlaly Bautista hit a trey on the left wing that sparked the Fillies in the third quarter and gave her team back the lead and never trailed again. Her 16 total points lead all scorers.
Fillmore Central briefly took the lead in the third quarter after a 5-0 cushion out of the gate. Kaili Head scored all the Panthers points in the third quarter and led her team with 12 points.
FC...........................................8 7 8 2 — 25
Sutton..............................13 4 14 11 — 42
Sutton (42)
Xytlaly Bautista 16, Alivia Huxoll 14, Kate Griess 5, Gracie Nuss 3, Julia George 2, Jacee Haight 2
Fillmore Central (25)
Kaili Head 12, Lexi Theis 8, Abby Nichols 5
Boys: Fillmore Central 52, Sutton 30
Friday night belonged to Fillmore Central, which could not have asked for a better start against the Mustangs.
FC began the game on a 24-0 run and held Sutton to zero first quarter points.
That was more than enough as the Panthers, who came out with the 52-30 win.
“That was a great start. That was something that we needed coming off our last game. We couldn’t put the ball in the ocean. I think we shot like 20% and the big focus all week was finishing,” said Fillmore Central head coach Derek Reinsch. “We really stressed the importance of a good start and I thought if we could pressure (Sutton), we can get them into quick shots and turnovers.”
Fillmore Central managed to create early turnovers in its 1-3-1 zone with eight in the first quarter and four more in the second. The Panthers scored 14 points off the turnovers in the first half, which led to some fast break points on the other end.
“I thought our defense looked really good. That was something that we saw St. Cecilia do to them earlier in the season and saw that they had a lot of success with it,” said Reinsch. “I thought they made some good adjustments at halftime. They attacked our baseline, our middle and made a nice run.”
Sutton cut the Fillmore Central lead to 10 with under three minutes to go in the third, but couldn’t manage to get closer. Colton Haight scored four of his seven in the frame and Jesse Herndon tallied five of his team-high eight.
FC........................19 11 9 13 — 52
Sutton....................0 10 13 7 — 30
Fillmore Central (52)
Isaiah Lauby 10, Luke Kimbrough 9, Dan Stoner 8, Jarin Tweedy 8, Keegan Theobald 7, Kade Cooper 6, Carson Asche 2, Jayden Wolf 2
Sutton (30)
Jesse Herndon 8, Colton Haight 7, Caleb Ladehoff 6, Trevin Buescher 5, Garrison Perrien 2, Ty Skalka 2