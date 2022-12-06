SUTTON — The Sutton Fillies earned their first win of the season Tuesday night following a 13-point loss to Superior on opening night and a one-point loss to Freeman on Saturday.

Sutton used a tough full court press to hold Heartland (0-2) scoreless for the last four minutes of the opening quarter and got off on the right foot in their 64-29 victory.

