SUTTON — The Sutton Fillies earned their first win of the season Tuesday night following a 13-point loss to Superior on opening night and a one-point loss to Freeman on Saturday.
Sutton used a tough full court press to hold Heartland (0-2) scoreless for the last four minutes of the opening quarter and got off on the right foot in their 64-29 victory.
“I thought we did a good job, made a few adjustments on the fly, especially with our pressure, and were able to get off to a really good start which we haven’t been able to do in the first two games,” said Fillies head coach Josh Rapp. “Our start really propelled us to ride the momentum for four quarters.”
The Fillies (1-2) forced 11 turnovers in the first frame, seven of those via the press, to take a 23-6 lead after one quarter of play.
Offensively, senior Alivia Huxoll established a presence inside for the Fillies, scoring seven of her 15 points in the opening quarter.
“We went to Huxoll a lot early and went inside, which was part of the game plan,” Rapp said. “We really have to get our posts going and be consistent. That opens up our outside game and we have people that are capable of hitting shots and that showed tonight.”
Huxoll put in a pair of early baskets and junior Carly Skalka got a three-point play the hard way to extend the Fillies lead 32-10 midway through the second quarter.
The Huskies got back-to-back baskets from junior Hayden Mierau and senior Maddie Maltsberger, and a free throw by junior Allie Boehr to go on a little run.
But Sutton got the final basket of the half from Huxoll on the assist by senior Kennedy Perrien.
The domination continued in the second half, with the Fillies holding the Huskies (0-2) to 16 points across the final two quarters. The Fillies used a balanced attack in the 64-29 with with 10 different players scoring.
“We are a younger, more inexperienced team and sometimes our confidence is lacking, so for them to come out and hit shots tonight and disperse the scoring is a great way to gain some confidence because we have a touch stretch with our next four games,” said Rapp.
Huxoll grabbed nine rebounds. Sophomore Jacee Haight added 11 points and went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Heartland (0-2).........6 7 11 5 — 29
Sutton (1-2)..........23 8 15 15 — 64
Heartland (29)
Allie Boehr 2-7 1-5 5, Jaelyn Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Lilly Carr 1-6 3-6 5, Riley Goertzen 2-7 0-0 4, Mia Hiebner 0-2 2-2 2, Felicity Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Jamisen Klein 0-0 2-3 2, Maddie Maltsberger 2-3 0-0 4, Hayden Mierau 1-2 0-0 2, Emersyn Oswald 0-2 3-3 3, Reese Regier 0-1 0-0 0.
Sutton (64)
Inga Andersen 0-3 0-0 0, Alice Dahlblom 1-5 0-0 3, Kyla Griess 2-6 1-1 7, Jacee Haight 4-6 0-0 11, Alivia Huxoll 6-16 3-4 15, Miranda Nuss 1-2 2-2 4, Kennedy Perrien 1-4 0-0 2, Tori Peterson 1-5 0-0 2, Avery Robinson 1-4 2-2 5, Reagan Robinson 3-3 0-0 6, Carly Skalka 3-3 1-1 7, Avery Smith 0-2 0-0 0.
Three-point goals—H 0-5 (Goertzen 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Oswald 0-1). S 5-17 (Andersen 0-1, Dahlblom 1-4, Haight 3-3, Huxoll 0-1, Perrien 0-1, A. Robinson 1-4, Smith 0-2).
Boys: Heartland 54, Sutton 24
The Mustangs (0-2) struggled early, unable to match the physical play of the Huskies.
Heartland (1-1) got a handful of early offensive rebounds, which led to a 13-0 lead — 11 of those points coming from senior Trev Peters.
“We dug ourselves in a hole early and Heartland came out and hit some shots just like we knew they would,” said Mustangs head coach Jon Ladehoff. “We know we need to become a better rebounding team. Some of their offensive rebounds led to easy buckets and we had to battle the rest of the way.”
The Huskies had an 18-4 lead before Mustangs sophomore Aidan Jones knocked down a trey right before the buzzer sounded to make it 18-7 after one quarter.
Freshman Jacob Huxoll made the first basket of quarter for Sutton, cutting the Huskies lead to nine points. The Huskies finished the half on an 11-5 run, giving them a 32-19 halftime lead.
Heartland extended the lead to 20 points in the third quarter with six more points from Peters and four from sophomore Langdon Arbuck.
The Mustangs went on a 7-0 run midway through the final quarter to make it a 12-point game.
But the Huskies scored the final eight points of the game to win by 20.
“We have a lot of new faces out there and we’re a work in progress, but I thought the kids played hard. There are a lot of little things we’re learning each night and tonight was a good learning experience,” Ladehoff said.
“We know what we have to work on and we’ll keep putting little pieces together each day and find the battles we can win and just keep getting better.”
Peters led all scorers with 22 points and Arbuck added 16 for the Huskies.
Mustangs senior Jesse Bergen finished with 10 points.
Heartland (1-1)........18 13 12 10 — 54
Sutton (0-2).................7 12 7 8 — 34
Heartland (54)
Langdon Arbuck 6-10 3-4 16, Tucker Bergen 2-3 2-6 8, Merrick Maltsberger 0-2 0-0 0, Trev Peters 8-14 6-9 24, Zach Quiring 1-4 3-4 5, Hudson Regier 0-2 0-0 0, Jake Regier 0-3 1-2 1.
Sutton (34)
Cole Baumert 2-3 1-2 5, Jesse Bergen 4-9 2-5 10, Harrison Herndon 2-7 0-0 4, Jacob Huxoll 3-8 1-3 8, Aidan Jones 1-8 0-0 3, Garrison Perrien 0-3 4-6 4, Tyson Scheidemann 0-2 0-0 0.
Three-point goals— H 5-15 (Arbuck 1-2, Bergen 2-2, Peters 3-6, Quiring 0-2, J. Regier 0-3) S 2-17 (Bergeb 0-2, Herndon 0-4, Huxoll 1-3, Jones 1-7, Scheidemann 0-1).