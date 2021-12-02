SUTTON — Expectations are high in Sutton.
After the Fillies advanced all the way to the Class C-2 title game in volleyball, the same can be expected of the basketball team that finished 19-7 last season and fell one game short of the state tournament.
Under fourth-year head coach Josh Rapp, Sutton returns three starters to the court with numerous options off the bench.
“We return a handful of players who have varsity experience,” Rapp said. “They have put in a lot of work over the summer with the goal of making the next step in our program, which would be a trip to Lincoln.”
Starters Kate Griess, Kaly Bautista and Julia George averaged a combined 21 points last season. George hauled in four rebounds while Griess and Bautista picked up a pair of steals per game.
Returning letter winners are Gracie Nuss and Alivia Huxoll.
“We will rely on our returning letter winners and starters to lead the charge with the big question being our depth,” Rapp said.
Players expected to mix into the lineup include senior Jadyn Stevens, junior Olivia Kessler, sophomores Kennedy Perrien, Reagan Robinson, Tori Peterson, and freshman Jacee Haight.
“We have a lot of bench players with similar talents and we fill find out early who can separate themselves to solidify our top group,” Rapp said.
The experience of playing volleyball under the bright lights should motivate the Fillies, who play in the Southern Nebraska Conference, to try and do the same on the hardwood.
Conference rival Centennial was the Fillies’ kryptonite last season, though. The Broncos handed Sutton three of its seven losses, including the conference tournament and in overtime in the Class C-2, District 8 final.
Sutton got off to a 5-0 start last year, which featured a convincing win over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley. The Fillies finished the year winning seven of nine.
Much like the volleyball team prior to this season, Sutton girls basketball has not reached the state tournament since 2015, when it finished in fourth place.
Schedule
Dec. — 2, Superior; 3, @ Kearney Catholic; 7, @ Heartland; 11, @ Lincoln Christian; 14, BDS; 17, @ St. Cecilia; 18, @ Nebraska Christian; 28-29, GICC tournament
Jan. — 4, @ Centura; 6, Cross County; 7, Centennial; 13, Wood River; 14, Thayer Central; 18, Ravenna; 20, @ Fairbury; 25, Milford; 27, @ Sandy Creek; 31-2/5, SNC tournament;
Feb. — 8, Wilber-Clatonia; 11, Fillmore Central