LINCOLN — Big moments don’t scare Sutton.
Rather, the Fillies seem to rise to the occasion.
That much they’ve done in two matches at the Class C-2 state tournament.
Look no further than Thursday night’s five-set win over Clarkson/Leigh and Friday’s semifinal victory over Wisner-Pilger that also went the distance.
“No one can touch us in five sets,” said senior setter Kate Griess, whose Filly team hadn’t been to state since 2015 before the year.
She has a point.
The Fillies are 5-0 this season in five-set matches. The most recent example was a 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13 survival of the fittest.
“(Going five sets) really doesn’t mean anything to us,” said Sutton head coach Shelli Mohnike.
The number of sets doesn’t matter, the victory does.
This one in particular mattered quite a bit to the Fillies. It lifted them into their first-ever championship match.
“We’d talked about how we hadn’t made it that far,” Mohnike said. “Making it to the state championship match is huge for us.”
Sutton won the semifinal in nearly the same fashion it won the quarterfinal: with defense.
The Fillies blocked the Gators three times in the fifth set, including two from Griess that put Sutton ahead 5-2 early, and scooped up most of what Wisner-Pilger threw their way.
Alivia Huxoll added a block for a 13-11 cushion after Wisner-Pilger had tied at 11.
Then Huxoll put away the final kill from Griess’ hands.
Huxoll set the school record for kills in a season on Thursday but this one felt pretty good, too.
The junior was the first to the floor in the dog pile.
The Griess-Huxoll connection worked for 18 kills Friday and one kill in reverse when Huxoll set her setter in the fourth.
“Alivia and Kate connected really well today,” Mohnike said. “I think better than (Thursday).”
When Huxoll, who doesn’t play the back row, rotated in with Sutton in control in the fifth, the Fillies knew it was theirs to lose.
“For (Huxoll) to come in and be in the front row for the last of game five was good for us,” Mohnike said.
Wisner-Pilger overcame a four-point deficit in the final game to tie it at 10 on an ace by Lindsey Kneifl.
But that was the last momentum swing for the Gators, who fell into the 3 p.m. consolation match to face Superior.
“Both teams had streaks of playing really well and we just had one less of those than what we needed to end up the way we wanted to,” said W-P coach Kay Raabe.
Sutton controlled the first set out to an 18-13 lead before Wisner-Pilger pieced together its first big run, ending the set scoring 12 of the final 15 points.
The Fillies burst to an 11-1 lead in set two behind the serve of Kennedy Perrien and hung on to tie the match.
Julia George, who finished with 11 kills, tied the third set at 16 with a kill before Wisner-Pilger stormed off with a set-ending 9-1 run.
George clutched Sutton through the fourth with five kills and an ace at the service line before Huxoll and Griess closed it for Sutton with poise and determination.
Kneifl led four Gators in double figures with 15 kills, an ace and three blocks. Lily Otten and Emily Buhrman tallied 12 kills apiece and Joslyn Jacobs chipped in 10.
Sutton’s journey to the championship so far has gone through the No. 3 and No. 2 seeds. Now, the Fillies get No. 1 Oakland-Craig, a four-set winner over Superior.
Griess, whose mom was a state runner-up playing for Sandy Creek, said she hopes to better the family legacy.
“To be with this group as one of the seniors leading that,” Griess said, “it’s the best feeling in the world.”
Oakland-Craig def. Superior 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23
Superior had No. 1 Oakland-Craig figured out and flustered, but the Knights didn’t crumble.
The Wildcats swiped the third set off O-C after forcing five straight errors to end the set.
Then Superior staved off six straight match points in the fourth.
But Brandi Helzer lifted the top-seeded Knights into the finals with a kill on an overpass.
“We were focused on the celebration, getting to the final game, all of that stuff, instead of keeping in the moment to finish first,” said Oakland Craig coach Becky Rennerfeldt.
During the Knights’ final timeout, after Superior survived four match points, Rennerfeldt told her team she didn’t care how they did it, just get one point.
“Don’t focus on what it means for us when we score that point,” she said. “Just score the point.”
Superior, which came alive late, will only have to wonder what if.
The Wildcats caught up to Oakland-Craig’s speedy offense, but not in time to acquire their desired end result.
“We fight to the very last point,” said Superior coach Randall Loch. “The best thing about volleyball is we always star at 0-0. We look forward to that every set and have that mindset of it’s 0-0, we fight this set.”
A night after recording 39 kills in a five-set win over Amherst, Shayla Meyer finished with 21 against the Knights.
O-C’s Bailey Helzer pounded 25 for the winners, who are at state for the first time in 29 seasons and with a second-year coach.
Gretchen Seagren tacked on 10 and a trio of Knights chipped in eight apiece.
Superior’s Cailyn Barry registered three blocks.
The Wildcats survived a 10-3 run in set three but could not fully overcome an 11-3 stretch in the fourth that placed the Knights in control.
“Our goal was to get to Devaney,” Loch said. “Once we got the taste of we can do this, the girls started taking it upon themselves and playing together, which was awesome to see.”
Superior will instead play Wisner-Pilger in the 3 p.m. third-place game at Lincoln Northeast.
Sutton (27-6)…….21 25 17 25 15
W-P (28-7)………..25 17 25 17 13
Sutton (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan Vavricek 10-0-0, Reagan Robinson 0-0-0, Kennedy Perrien 0-3-0, Julia George 11-1-0, Lily McCroden 7-0-0, Alivia Huxoll 18-0-3, Kate Griess 5-0-3, Gracie Nuss 1-0-1. Totals: 52-4-7.
Assists: Griess 41, Robinson 3, McCroden 2, Huxoll 1, Vavricek 1
Wisner-Pilger (kills-aces-blocks)
Cameryn Bellar 1-0-0, Alexia Martin 0-0-0, Adison Meyer 1-1-0, Lindsey Kneifl 15-1-3, Emily Buhrman 12-5-0, Joslyn Jacobs 10-1-0, Lily Otten 12-1-0, Kennedie Ott 4-0-0, Maggie Schweers 2-0-0. Totals: 57-9-3.
Assists: Meyer 27, Bellar 21, Ott 2, Buhrman 1, Schweers 1
Superior (24-9)...........13 19 25 23
O-C (30-6)...................25 25 22 25
Superior (kills-aces-blocks)
Teegan Duncan 6-1-0, Cailyn Barry 7-0-3, Saide Rempel 0-0-0, Brooklynn Grabast 0-0-0, Ella Gadner 2-1-0, Shayla Meyer 21-0-1, Atlee Kobza 0-0-0, Madison Heusinkvelt 4-1-0. Totals: 40-3-4.
Assists: Gardner 37, Rempel 2, Kobza 2
Oakland-Craig (kills-aces-blocks)
Ari Rennerfeldt 1-1-0, Brandi Helzer 8-2-0, Johnna Peterson 0-1-0, Bailey Helzer 25-0-1, Maycie Johnson 8-0-1, Gretchen Seagren 10-0-0, Shea Johnson 8-0-3, Laryn Johnson 0-1-0. Totals: 60-5-5.
Assists: Rennerfeldt 53, L. Johnson 2, Br. Helzer 1, Peterson 1