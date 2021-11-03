SUTTON — Sutton is approaching Day 142.
It’s a number the Filly volleyball team has been counting up to, or down from depending on how you look at it.
What does it mean, exactly?
Allow senior Reagan Vavricek to explain.
“When we started our team camp during the summer, we were 142 days away from playing in the state tournament,” Vavricek said Saturday night.
That clock is — finally — about to strike midnight.
The Fillies have waited six long years to make it back to Lincoln. Their first trip since 2015 was finalized Saturday with a sweep of Palmyra inside the Dome.
The journey back been a process full of visualization, and now it’s finally a reality.
Head coach Shelli Mohnike, who inherited the Sutton program in 2017, instilled in her team early on a belief that championships are won by practicing the same good habits day in and day out. And dreaming about winning doesn’t hurt, either, as long as the work backs up the aspiration.
Mohnike should know, she helped Clay Center to its only volleyball championship during her junior year.
Now she’s got a chance to lead Sutton to its first title.
That’s why Mohnike created a schedule for her team’s trip to state before it was set in stone. Down to the hours and minutes, the locations and the activities.
Over the course of the last two weeks, she has read it aloud her to team to motivate them.
“She’s made us visualize it and see it, and that’s what made this possible,” Vavricek said.
What’s on the list? Vavricek didn’t divulge all the information, but shared examples.
“1:30 — dismissed for pep rally; 2:00 — load the vans, drive to our gas station on the way out of town,” she said. “It’s very in detail... 6:50 — walk onto the court; 7:00 — first serve.”
The sixth-seeded Fillies open the state tournament against No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh 7 p.m. Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
With her first kill in that match, Sutton junior Alivia Huxoll will set the school record for kills in a season. Huxoll tied the mark Saturday and sits at 298. She already has the record for kills in a match when she scored 22 on Oct. 5 during a five-set win over Thayer Central.
Vavricek and setter Kate Griess, who surpassed 1,000 career assists this season, were student managers — “stooges” — when Sutton made its last trip to the state tournament.
For the pair, taking the Fillies to Lincoln is a dream come true.
“We’ve been working for this since we were in elementary,” Griess said. “This group of girls has been working so long for this. It feels so good to finally do it.”
Said Vavricek: “We’ve seen us at our lowest lows and now coming this far is just insane.”
For Mohnike to now coach a team on that stage as opposed to playing, it’s a full circle moment. She’s excited to share the experience.
“It does mean a lot,” the coach said. “When I went so many years ago, the whole town came out, and the further you get, it’s not even just the town, it’s the town alumni who live in Lincoln.”
Sutton Public Schools took the initiative and canceled classes Friday in hopes the Fillies will be playing in the 3 p.m. semifinal.
First, Sutton must survive Clarkson/Leigh (23-7), which swept Thayer Central in its district final.
Awaiting the Fillies are 6-foot sophomore Chloe Hanel, who heads the Patriot attack with 300 kills on the year, and senior Kennedy Settje, who is second with 178.
Sutton, which plays in front of big crowds every game, doesn’t expect the moment or environment to be too distracting, either.
“I think we’re pretty well prepared,” Vavrcicek said. “It’s just another game.”
Notes: Sutton is 5-5 all time in state tournament matches... Last win: 2009 vs. NP St. Patrick’s (3-2) for third place... Clarkson/Leigh: 1-3 at state... only win 3-0 vs. Howells-Dodge (2020 first round)
No. 8 St. Cecilia (23-11) vs.No. 1 Oakland-Craig (28-6), 5 p.m.
St. Cecilia’s season ended early in Kelan Schumacher’s first season as head coach and the Hawkettes missed the state tournament in 2020.
But behind the left arm of Addie Kirkegaard, the slide of Ryann Sabatka, the digs by Erin Sheehy, the sets from Jill Parr, and the other members of the supporting cast, the Hawkettes are back in Lincoln.
All it took was a five-set win over Guardian Angels Central Catholic Saturday in West Point.
Schumacher was quick to credit the senior class for lifting STC back to the state tournament.
“It’s always nice to make it to state,” Schumacher said. “We’ve got a bunch of girls who know what it’s like to get down there in some of our seniors. And they have helped to be great leaders to kind of bring up some of those underclassmen and bring us to this point.”
The 6-foot-2 Kirkegaard has 432 kills and 70 blocks during her senior season. The other seniors have done their part, as well. Sheehy has scooped 425 digs, Parr has dished 876 assists, and Reifert 33 ace serves.
St. Cecilia meets No. 1 seed Oakland-Craig (28-6) in the first round. The Knights hadn’t been to state in 29 years before this season.
O-C and STC have met recently at state basketball, but this will be their first meeting for volleyball in Lincoln.
The Knights have five players with over 100 kills. They are led by 6-foot Bailey Helzer’s 439 kills and 5-foot-11 Brandi Helzer’s 218 kills.
Said Schumacher: “We know we’re going to have to keep them out of system if we want to be able to go after the game because once they’re up at the net, they’re hard to stop.”
No. 4 Superior (23-8) vs. No. 5 Amherst (24-6), 7 p.m.
It’s crazy to think it’s been five years since Superior won its first state volleyball title in its second-ever trip to the state tournament.
That’s because the Wildcats haven’t stopped coming back to Lincoln since.
That initial taste of glory has left more to be desired. But a pair of semifinal losses followed in 2018 and ‘19 before a first-round exit in 2020.
Nonetheless, the Wildcats have been nothing but persistent in the hunt for a second banner.
“I’m just really grateful,” said Shayla Meyer, who was in eighth grade when she watched her sister, Kalynn, and the Wildcats win in 2017. “We’ve been there the past five years and we had a lot of pressure to go back.”
This year the Wildcats have a rookie head coach after Kelsea Blevins was replaced following 100-plus wins in her four years.
Randall Loch has guided Superior to a 23-8 mark in his first season. He will get his first opportunity to coach the Wildcats to a title when they face Amherst Thursday night.
“We wanted to make a statement of what Superior volleyball is; we wanted to show them that we’re the real deal and we’re ready to play,” Loch said Saturday.
“Teams are going to want to beat us when we get down to state, but if we stay together we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
Class C-2
Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
North Court
Game 1 — No. 1 Oakland-Craig (28-6) vs. No. 8 St. Cecilia (23-11), 5 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 4. Superior (23-8) vs. No. 5 Amherst (24-6), 7 p.m.
South Court
Game 3 — No. 2 Wisner-Pilger (27-6) vs.No. 7 Norfolk Catholic (22-10), 5 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh (23-7) vs. No. 6 Sutton (25-6), 7 p.m.
Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
South Court
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.
Saturday at Devaney Center
Championship — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 1 p.m.
Saturday at Lincoln Northeast
Third-place — Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 p.m.