SUTTON — On a blustery and yet cold Friday night, the action inside the Sutton Dome was better than advertised.
Two Southern Nebraska Conference opponents faced off Friday night as Thayer Central hit the road up highways 81 and 6 to take on the Sutton Fillies.
Early turnovers from Thayer Central proved large as Sutton took full advantage en route to a 48-35 home win.
Sutton needed to learn how to face adversity against conference opponents. That was the main takeaway by head coach Josh Rapp.
“There were definitely plenty of miscues on both ends and both times it wasn’t very pretty, but (both are) tough teams,” Rapp said. “You’ve got to come out and find a way to win those ugly games and we got it done (Friday).”
Thayer Central almost doubled the rebounding that Sutton did, yet the Fillies won other categories. Rapp said a defensive change was the culprit.
“We played a little more zone tonight than we are used to. We didn’t do a good job of finding bodies and checking out; finalizing the possessions through different sessions where they were coming up with the loose ball,” Rapp said. “That can happen in the zone. We just got to stay focused on what we want to do and go get that loose ball.”
The second quarter is where the Fillies started to pull away. Taking a seven-point lead into the second, the Fillies went to the press after their first bucket in the frame. It led to 14 total points for the Fillies and a nine-point halftime advantage.
The Titans had two players score in double figures on the night. Natalie Tietjen led the Titans with 13. Cassandra Hergott contributed with 12. Jayme Huhman and Ava Wiedel each had four. Allison Richardson chipped in with two.
Sutton’s Alivia Huxoll led all scorers with 16. Kate Griess had 10. Gracie Nuss contributed with eight. Xytlaly Bautista and Jacee Haight each had five and Julia George had four.
TC..........................7 12 6 10 — 35
Sutton..................14 14 9 11 — 48
Sutton (48)
Alivia Huxoll 6-7 4-6 16, Kate Griess 4-12 0-0 10, Gracie Nuss 1-5 5-6 8, Xytlaly Bautista 2-9 1-2 5, Jacee Haight 2-4 0-0 5, Julia George 2-6 0-0 4
Thayer Central (35)
Natalie Tietjen 5-10 2-3 13, Cassandra Hergott 3-5 5-7 12, Jayme Huhman 2-10 0-0 4, Ava Wiedel 2-6 0-0 4, Allison Richardson 0-6 2-2 2
Boys: Thayer Central 45, Sutton 39
SUTTON — Sam Souerydyke filled the stat sheet with 29 points as Thayer Central edged Sutton 45-39.
“Sam is clearly our leader and he’s a freshman,” said TC coach Jon Brueggemann. “It is difficult to have a leadership role as a freshman, but if anyone can do it, Sam can do it. He is a competitor. He always knows what we need and he fills that role for us.”
Sutton made a run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to three, but it could not inch any closer. The Titans drained free throws late to take the win.
“We are starting to get good at winning ugly games. Wins haven’t been the easiest at our school in a while. Winning is important and we are thankful for that but we did not play our best,” said Brueggemann.
Sutton didn’t have the greatest night offensively, but received a notable contribution from Jesse Herndon, who led the Mustangs with his team-high 10 points. Ty Skalka pitched in with eight, Colton Haight had seven, Trevin Buescher had six, Garrison Perrien tallied four, and Cole Baumert and Caleb Ladehoff each had two.
TC...................12 10 11 12 — 45
Sutton..................7 5 18 9 — 39
Thayer Central (45)
Sam Souerdyke 29, Duncan Wiedel 9, Will Heitmann 4, Traven Virus 3
Sutton (39)
Jesse Herndon 10, Ty Skalka 8, Colton Haight 7, Trevin Buescher 6, Garrison Perrien 4, Cole Baumert 2, Caleb Ladehoff 2