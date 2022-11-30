Sutton advanced to the girls state basketball tournament last year for the first time since 2015.
While the Fillies lost in the first round, the girls in the program learned what it takes to reach that level consistently.
Sutton advanced to the girls state basketball tournament last year for the first time since 2015.
While the Fillies lost in the first round, the girls in the program learned what it takes to reach that level consistently.
Having graduated the bulk of the roster that led the Fillies to Lincoln, though, head coach Josh Rapp says the weight falls on how well the newbies adjust to the speed of the varsity game in their new roles.
“With a challenging schedule, and after graduating the bulk of our offensive production, our season will depend on how fast our girls can get adjusted and comfortable with their new roles,” Rapp said. “We had a productive summer as far as taking steps towards feeling comfortable in those roles.”
Alivia Huxoll, Tribland Player of the Year in volleyball, is Sutton’s lone returning starter on the hardwood.
The 6-foot senior led the team in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Behind her, sophomore Jacee Haight, also a post player, returns the next highest scoring average at 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
“We have solid depth in the post position,” Rapp said. “We will look for them to lead the way offensively.”
Juniors Kennedy Perrien and Reagan Robinson will be tasked to step up in big ways as ball handlers for Sutton while Tori Peterson may slide into a reserve spot as a forward.
Perrien posted a 2.2 points per game average last season, playing in all 27 games. Robinson saw action in 25 games and Peterson 20.
Carly Skalka provides some size off the bench as a 5-10 junior. Freshman Kyla Griess is a 5-6 guard and sophomore guard Avery Robinson is 5-8.
“We will rely on solid aggressive defense and hope to force teams into turnovers to help with offensive production,” Rapp said.