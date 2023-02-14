SUPERIOR — Revenge was on the minds of the Sutton Fillies Tuesday night in their Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 semifinal with Thayer Central.
“I think our girls wanted it pretty badly," said Sutton coach Josh Rapp. "Thayer ended their volleyball season and just a few weeks ago we lost to them on their home floor."
Revenge is what the Fillies got. They avenged a 37-31 loss on Jan. 13 in Hebron with a 45-38 win on Tuesday, likely ending the Titans' season.
"We wanted to come out firing early and it looked good for about three quarters," said Rapp. "We almost let it get away from us (but) made the plays we needed to down the stretch. We are winning and we are still alive and that is the good news.”
Nerves didn't seem to play a factor. Sutton and Thayer Central each managed to score in double digits in the opening frame.
The Fillies went to Alivia Huxoll early and often. The senior dominated the paint early on, scoring 12 of her game-high 22 in the game's first eight minutes.
Sutton never trailed in the ball game. It held Thayer Central's leading scorer Natalie Tietjen to only 11 points, which was tied with teammate Piper Havel.
“Our goal was to hold her under 12. She is so good at all levels of the ball. She can shoot from outside and she shoots very well around the rim,” Rapp said.
Sutton was in a box-and-one designed for Tietjen, but the Titans offense started to heat up elsewhere.
“They stepped up and hit some shots to get us out of it," Rapp said. "But overall, our defensive execution was where it needed to be and we knew that’s what it took to win the game.
"Tietjen is a really good player and we needed some of their other players to make plays. They did for a stretch that got them back into the game, but overall, 32 minutes of solid defense and that is what we needed to have.”
Sutton had three and-one's in the second half, with Huxoll having two of them.
The Fillies went 5-for-7 from the line in the final frame to close the out the win and reach the subdistrict final.
Sutton will face Superior, a 53-28 winner on the other side, in the subdistrict championship Thursday night.
“They have scorers everywhere, so the defensive effort has to step up a notch," Rapp said of Superior. "We have to be solid defensively and we'll see what we can get offensively. We played them within five a couple of weeks ago so we are looking for another opportunity."
Sutton…...............14 9 15 7 — 45
Thayer Central…....9 8 11 10 — 38
Sutton (45)
Alivia Huxoll 22, Reagan Robinson 11, Jacee Haight 7, Alice Dahlblom 3, Carly Skalka 2
Thayer Central (38)
Piper Havel 11, Natalie Tietjen 11, Lindsay Johnson 5, Allison Richardson 5, Ava Wiedel 3, Josey Welch 3
Superior 53, Fillmore Central 28
Superior started off slow, but a 22-point second quarter was more than enough for the Wildcats' win over Fillmore Central.
“We knew coming into the game that Fillmore Central runs a lot of defenses, so it was hard to predict what they were going to run,” said Wildcats coach Jake Nannen. “I thought our ball movement was really good and made the defense pay. That is when we were at our best.”
Superior’s Sadie Cornell and Ella Gardner each had 14 points to lead all scorers. Halle Bargen had 12 points.
Fillmore Central was led by Hailey Christianson's seven points. Hadley McCoy and Reyna Hafer each added four points apiece. Hannah Myers had three points. Faith Engle, MaKenna McCoy, Kaili Head, Ava Tessman and Lilly Srajhans each chipped in two.
Superior..................9 22 15 7 — 53
Fillmore Central….......12 2 6 8 — 28