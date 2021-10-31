SUTTON — The wood floor in Sutton’s Dome rapidly turned black. And this time it wasn’t because the lights were prematurely turned out to mute the celebration.
As it often does, the Sutton community, dressed for a black out, showed up in bulk Saturday night and the locals planned to celebrate their state-qualifying volleyball team.
After the Fillies sept the Palmyra Panthers in the Class C-2, District 5 final, that was made possible.
It was a sea of bodies you’d only expect to see at big matches like this one, but it wasn’t anything new to Sutton.
The Fillies and their faithful nearly dog-piled when they beat conference rival Thayer Central, a top 10 team, in five sets in the same venue earlier this fall. After that match concluded, the players were joined on the court by a hug-happy bunch of students and fans in school colors.
When fifth-ranked Sutton knocked off No. 8 Superior in the C2-6 subdistrict final on Tuesday in Superior, Filly fans stormed the floor only for the host school to transform the high-fives and howls into groans and boos directed at it for shortening the celebration.
But on a Saturday night in Sutton? You wouldn’t have found a better party on Saunders Avenue.
Not after Lily McCroden scored the match- and state berth-clinching point.
McCroden begged her setter Kate Griess to set her on the left pin and her wish was granted.
That duo scored seven kills apiece. Griess dished 26 assists, as well.
Alivia Huxoll bladed five of her match-high 11 kills in the first set to help set the tone of the night.
But most of the Fillies’ damage was one at the service line, where the team collectively served six aces and consistently caused chaos on the Palmyra side of the net.
“Our main focus has been serving and serve receive because that’s what gets teams out of system,” Griess said. “When we can hurt their first contact and get a free ball back, that’s huge. We’ll win every game if we can do that.”
Sutton has and hopes to continue disrupting opponents from the service line in what will be its first state tournament appearance since 2015 and first under head coach Shelli Mohnike, who’s been in charge since 2017.
“This is huge,” said Mohnike, whose team swept Palmyra 25-15, 25-16, 25-18. “We’ve been working on this since I took over and it’s been a goal every year. Sutton is a great program in any sport, so it’s kind of an expectation of the town that we should be good in any of the sports we’re in.
“We’ve wanted to build a winning program and not just a winning season.”
Balance and execution have keyed Sutton’s season. That approach again shined Saturday with six players recording kills and four serving aces.
“We all just connect really well,” said Reagan Vavricek, whose topspin jump serve she developed in seventh grade used gravity to its advantage for a team-best three aces Saturday. “We have middles who can pass balls, we have outsides who can help set. I mean, every girl has been trained in every skill and we are really well-rounded.”
Sutton (25-6) set the tone with a dominating first set victory, in which the Fillies led by as many as nine twice.
Kennedy Perrien served a seven-point run that concluded with an ace to answer two Palmyra points at the start.
Vavricek and McCroden each punctured the Panther block for three kills in the set behind Huxoll’s five.
Mohnike expected a stout defensive effort from Palmyra because of her relationship with Panthers’ coach Sarah Swartzendruber, who went to Shickley and played libero a Hastings College.
“Our offense needed to be huge,” said Mohnike. “I knew they were going to play awesome defense and we’d have to work hard because they would return a lot of the stuff we were used to getting kills on.”
Many of Palmyra’s return efforts were free balls and Sutton cashed in.
One of the Panthers’ better stretches of the night came in set two when they grouped together six points after trailing 17-8.
Rylie Hale-Keller, who led Palmyra with nine kills, thumped four in a row before Mohnike called timeout to halt momentum. Back-to-back aces by Lillian Parolek preceded a Panther error that ended the run.
Sutton recovered its mojo to close out the second set with an 8-2 run.
Palmyra led the third game 12-8 on seven Filly errors until the home team garnered one last momentum swing.
It came on a double block by Griess and Huxoll and two more kills by Griess, who occasionally rises up from her setter stance to swing with her left arm.
The six-point sway — finalized by an ace and a kill by Reagan Robinson and kill by Julia George — put the Fillies in charge for good and sealed their trip to Lincoln, where they’ll face No. 3 seed Clarkson/Leigh (23-7) Thursday night.
“It doesn’t feel real yet,” Vavricek said.
Palmyra (19-11)...............15 16 18
Sutton (25-6)...................25 25 25
Palmyra (kills-aces-blocks)
Libby Ball 1-0-0, Rylie Hale-Keller 9-0-0, Maddie Busch 3-0-1, Faith Green 2-0-1/2, Kamrin Lippold 4-0-0, Cloe Hopkins 2-0-1/2, Lillian Parolek 0-2-0, Hailey Darrah 0-1-0. Totals: 21-3-2.
Assists: Ball 17, Darrah 1.
Sutton (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan Vavricek 6-3-0, Reagan Robinson 1-1-0, Kennedy Perrien 0-1-0, Julia George 4-0-1, Lily McCroden 7-0-0, Alivia Huxoll 11-0-1/2, Kate Griess 7-1-1 1/2. Totals: 36-6-2.
Assists: Greiss 36, Robinson 4, Vavricek 1, Perrien 1, Huxoll 1.