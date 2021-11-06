LINCOLN — A team that thrives on momentum, Sutton had very little of it Saturday afternoon.
There weren't many points that swung the Class C-2 championship match the Fillies' way.
On the contrary, top-seeded Oakland-Craig experienced many of those momentous points, including the last one at Devaney Sports Center that crowned the Knights champions for the first time in program history.
O-C, which was making its first state tournament appearance in 29 years, won its final 15 matches and lost just one set in three matches at the state tournament.
The Knights swept the Fillies 25-21, 25-20, 27-25 in the championship. They swept St. Cecilia in the first round before ousting Superior in four sets in the semifinals.
Sutton survived a pair of five-setters to reach the championship match, the furthest distance the program had gone in volleyball, in their first state tourney appearance since 2015.
The Fillies upset No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh and No. 3 Wisner-Pilger and had eyes for a third takedown.
But the No. 1 Knights were a bear led by Arkansas State pledge Bailey Helzer, who finished with a match-high 22 kills in the final, including the final one.
Final: No. 1 @OCKnightsVBall sweeps Sutton in the Class C-2 final. First title for the program. 25-21, 25-20, 27-25. #nebpreps @BaileyHelzer with match-high 22 kills, four blocks, 16 digs. Alivia Huxoll with 8 kills, 7 blocks for Sutton. pic.twitter.com/P8GbWPGCDr— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) November 6, 2021
Sutton's early answer was Reagan Vavricek, who led the team with 11 kills. But no option was sustainable for the Fillies.
Alivia Huxoll carded eight kills and registered five solo blocks and one block assist. Lily McCroden added seven kills and Julie George three.
Too much of the Helzer sisters, freshman Brandi (10 kills) included, and a scrappy defense were the Knights' perfect recipe.
"It was a struggle to turn their hard hits into a kill for us on our side," said Sutton head coach Shelli Mohnike.
This story will be updated.
Sutton (27-7).............21 20 25
O-C (31-6).................25 25 27
Sutton (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan Vavricek 11-0-1/2, Reagan Robinson 0-0-0, Kennedy Perrien 0-2-0, Julia George 3-0-1/2, Lily McCroden 7-0-1, Alivia Huxoll 8-0-5 1/2, Kate Griess 1-0-1/2, Gracie Nuss 1-0-1. Totals: 31-2-8.
Assists: Griess 26, Nuss 2, Perrien 1. Digs: 46 (Griess 14, Perrien 10).
Oakland-Craig (kills-aces-blocks)
Adi Rennerfeldt 1-0-1/2, Brand Helzer 10-0-2, Johnna Peterson 0-0-0, Bailey Helzer 22-1-3, Maycie Johnson 7-0-0, Gretchen Seagren 4-0-1/2, Shea Johnson 6-0-1, Laryn Johnson 0-0-0, Kiley Arlt 0-0-0. Totals: 50-1-7.
Assists: Rennerfeldt 40, L. johnson 4, Ba. Helzer 1. Digs: 49 (Ba. Helzer 16).