SUPERIOR — Shelli Mohnike grabbed her phone and counted the unread messages.
Not five minutes after the Class C-2, Subdistrict 6 final ended Tuesday night, the Sutton head coach had 11 celebratory texts to respond to.
More were sure to funnel in during the aftermath of the Fillies’ five-set, comeback win over Superior, which concluded 20-25, 15-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-7.
C2-6 subdistrict final: No. 5 Sutton defeats No. 8 Superior in five sets after trialing 2-0 in the match. 20-25, 15-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-7. Shayla Meyer with match-high 24 kills for Superior. Reagan Vavricek with 15 for Sutton & Alivia Huxoll had 14, including last one: #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/2iLSdvIsBr— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) October 27, 2021
But then again, much of the Sutton community filled the south bleachers in Superior’s gymnasium and witnessed the mid-match transformation of a team that was wildly out of sorts in the first two sets to the one they’ve seen in the Fillies’ 23 other victories this season.
The switch was apparently flipped in the Filly locker room between the second and third sets.
It was abnormal for fifth-ranked Sutton (24-6) to leave the court during a match in the first place, said senior setter Kate Griess.
“We normally don’t,” Griess said.
But it proved necessary.
“We kind of got our butts whooped in the locker room,” Griess said. “That kind of changed the momentum. We were really mad and we wanted this one so bad. Our anger kind of put it together for us, I guess.”
Whatever it was, Sutton will want to channel more of it on Saturday when it plays in a district final with a state tournament berth up for grabs.
“We just needed to refocus,” Mohnike said. “We were playing reactive instead of setting the pace of our game how we’ve been playing.”
Reagan Vavricek seemed to feed off of the alleged anger inside the Fillies as she scored 11 of her team-high 15 kills from set three on.
“I loved setting her,” said Griess, who racked up 37 assists. “The block was so focused on Alivia (Huxoll) that when I would set (Vavricek) there would be a split in the block and it would be money every time. Her and I connect so well.”
Vavricek and Griess were student managers, or “stooges” as Griess called them, prior to being high schoolers when the Fillies were at a low point.
“We’ve been in it since the beginning, so it’s emotional because it’s our last ride together,” Griess said.
Despite the extra attention from Superior’s blockers, Huxoll put away 14 kills.
The Sutton serve receive and defense did the rest.
The Fillies aced the eighth-ranked Wildcats (22-8) 11 times — eight across the final three sets.
Superior clicked through the first two sets, where defensively it registered six of nine blocks and conversely took advantage of Sutton’s late-arriving high hands.
Shayla Meyer, who posted a match-high 24 kills, opened with six kills and a pair of aces as the Wildcats won the first 25-20.
Meyer scored eight kills in the fourth set that Sutton narrowly survived 25-23.
Cailyn Barry tacked on 18 kills for the Wildcats and notched two solo blocks and two block assists.
Sutton (24-6)...........20 15 25 25 15
Superior (22-8)..........25 25 13 23 7
Sutton (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan Vavricek 15-0-0, Reagan Robinson 0-3-0, Kennedy Perrien 0-1-0, Julia George 5-1-0, Lily McCroden 4-4-0, Alivia Huxoll 14-0-0, Kate Griess 5-2-0, Gracie Nuss 2-0-0. TotalsL 45-11-0
Assists: Griess 37, Robinson 3, Perrien 1, McCroden 1.
Superior (kills-aces-blocks)
Teegan Duncan 5-0-1, Cailyn Barry 18-0-3, Saide Rempel 0-0-0, Brooklyn Grabast 2-1-1, Ella Gardner 1-0-1/2, Shayla Meyer 24-3-2, Atlee Kobza 0-0-0, Madison Heusinkvelt 4-0-1 1/2. Totals: 54-4-9.
Assists: Gardner 44, Kobza 3, Duncan 2.