SUTTON — The Sutton and Thayer Central volleyball teams have squared off twice this season, both times going to the final set before a winner was determined. The Fillies took the first meeting in five sets in Hebron, while the Titans won in three sets in the conference tournament.
The two teams will now have a chance to settle the season series, after both squads advanced to the Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 finals on Monday. Thayer Central won an intense, four-set battle against Superior, while the Fillies — ranked eighth in C-2, swept Fillmore Central.
“It’s going to be a tough match,” said Thayer Central head coach Jenna Pachta of Tuesday subdistrict final against Sutton. “I’m just ready to play. We both have great teams, and we’re both going to bring a lot of people. I’m excited for a good game of volleyball.”
“They’re both storied programs,” Sutton head coach Shelli Mohnike said about the Titans and the Wildcats before those two teams played on Monday. “They’re both teams that go to state all the time. We know that they’re good programs and that they’re going to give us their best. We’ve got to be ready to go when the game happens.”
In Sutton’s 25-20, 25-11, 25-16 sweep, the Fillies had to grind through a first half before establishing their dominance. Mohnike knew Haley Hoarty’s FC squad would come out firing.
“I’ve known Haley for a long time and I knew she was going to have her girls ready for the game,” she said. “We just needed to zone into the game — it’s the postseason so you just have to get your mind focused and get going...Just getting things to click early on and getting our offense rolling, and once that was rolling we were able to control the game.”
The Fillies’ service game proved to be invaluable in the victory. Sutton tallied 15 aces in the three sets, led by Alivia Huxoll and Maddie Baxa, who both finished with five aces.
“We’ve always tried to be an intense serving team, and the last couple of games we did have more errors than normal. So, the last week we’ve been really focusing on spot serves and serving the aggressive part of our offense,” the Sutton coach said.
Ranked in the top 10 of the class and claiming the No. 1 seed in the subdistrict tournament, the Fillies have high goals for the postseason. But the team knows it can’t start looking too far ahead.
“We’re really trying to focus on one day at a time,” Mohnike said. “Every match is important, every serve is important, every pass is important — we’re just trying to stay focused on the current, in the present.”
Huxoll also led Sutton with 14 kills, while Lily McCrroden had 10. Kennedy Perrien finished with 26 assists.
Reyna Hafer and Addison Ekeler led Fillmore Central with four kills apiece.
In Monday’s nightcap, the Wildcats and Titans battled in front of two electric fanbases. Thayer Central came away with a 25-20, 13-25, 25-21, 25-20 win in an environment that had all the intensity a postseason match should have.
“The atmosphere reminded me a lot of when we play at home — everyone is on top of you and it’s so hard to hear; so, in practice the last couple of weeks, we’ve just been blaring music to try to talk over it,” Pachta said. “What’s so cool was to hear our fans behind us and see our students over there — that’s what makes Thayer Centra, Thayer Central. It’s what we thrive off of.”
After winning the first set, the Titans could not slow down Superior in the second, scoring just 13 points. And in set three, the Wildcats went on an 11-4 run to take a 21-17 advantage. But Thayer Central scored the next eight points to earn a 2-1 set advantage.
“It was a big turning point,” the Titans’ coach said. “These girls, they never give up; they keep fighting. During the timeout, I told them that’s what love about them, is they never give up.”
Superior’s Madison Heusinkvelt was a force in the first two sets, racking up nine kills and two blocks during that stretch. But the Titans held her to just three kills in the final two frames. Pachta said her girls up front rose to the challenge and came through.
“Our middle is a freshman and I told her to go early and go after it. And I looked at my two right sides, they’re seniors, and I said, ‘They’ve now beaten us there, and now you’ve got to change something.’ They proved it and they changed it for us,” she said.
Natalie Tietjen led Thayer Central with 24 kills while Jadyn Bowman had 10 kills. Ashlyn Cooper totaled 45 assists. Superior’s Teegan Duncan led the Wildcats with 13 kills.
Tuesday’s subdistrict finals match will be at 7 p.m. at Sutton.
Game one
Fillmore Central (2-29).....20 11 16
Sutton (22-6)..................25 25 25
Fillmore Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Angie Schademann 0-0-0, McKenna Skala 2-0-0, MaKenna McCoy 1-1-0, Reyna Hafer 4-0-1, JoLee Gewecke 2-0-0, Addison Ekeler 4-2-0, Jayden Stofer 1-0-1, Devin Uldrich 0-1-0, Grace Probasco 0-1-0. Totals: 14-5-2.
Assists — McCoy 9, Gewecke 1.
Sutton (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan Robinson 0-0-0, Carly Skalka 1-0-0, Kennedy Perriien 0-0-0, Liily McCroden 10-1-0, Aliivia Huxoll 14-5-3, Jacee Haight 4-0-0, Kyla Griess 2-3-0, Avery Robinson 0-1-0, Marlie Drudik 2-0-1, Maddie Baxa 0-5-0. Totals: 33-15-4.
Assists — Perrien 26, A. Robinson 4, R. Robinson 1.
Game two
Superior (16-12)............20 25 21 20
Thayer Central (22-7).....25 13 25 25
Superior (kills-aces-blocks)
Halle Bargen 7-1-0, Teegan Duncan 13-0-1, Sadie Rempel 2-4-0, Atlee Kobza 0-2-0, Brooklynn Grabast 2-0-0, Ella Gardner 0-0-0, Madison Heusinkvelt 12-1-3, Lilly Edwards 3-0-3, Ariana Heusinkvelt 1-0-0. Totals: 30-8-7.
Assists — Gardner 32.
Thayer Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Josey Welch 0-0-0, Jadyn Bowman 10-1-0, Piper Havel 2-0-3, Natalie Tietjen 24-4-0, Ashlyn Cooper 3-0-0, Allison Richardson 7-0-0, Ava Wiedel 5-0-0. Totals: 51-5-3.
Assists — Cooper 45, Welch 1, Bowman 1