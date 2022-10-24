SUTTON — The Sutton and Thayer Central volleyball teams have squared off twice this season, both times going to the final set before a winner was determined. The Fillies took the first meeting in five sets in Hebron, while the Titans won in three sets in the conference tournament.

The two teams will now have a chance to settle the season series, after both squads advanced to the Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 finals on Monday. Thayer Central won an intense, four-set battle against Superior, while the Fillies — ranked eighth in C-2, swept Fillmore Central.

