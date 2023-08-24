SUTTON — Sutton’s encore season to its run to the program’s first state volleyball finals appearance didn’t quite go as planned last season.
Injuries, particularly late in the season, and a last-minute bump in wild card points kept the Fillies from advancing past subdistricts.
After a 17-2 start to the season, they finished 5-5.
“Didn’t finish like we wanted to,” said head coach Shelli Mohnike, who is heading into her seventh season in Sutton. “We definitely wanted to make that district final game — that was disappointing — but 22-7 is a really good record in what we played for a season. You look at some of the teams that we played, to finish 22-7 in a tough C-2 schedule is still a really good season.”
While last year’s schedule was more heavy at the end, the Fillies will endure a challenging stretch to kick off this fall after some tournaments and triangulars shifted around.
Sutton has the potential to face four preseason rated teams during a stretch of 10 games in eight days.
"You look at college basketball and football teams that play a bunch of cupcake teams in the beginning, we’re the opposite,” Mohnike said. “We front-loaded with a bunch of hard teams and so we’re looking it at it like, OK we’re going to play these teams, and win or lose we’re going to push through it and maybe we can get some big wins out of it.”
Sutton’s lineup will collectively be tasked with making up for Alivia Huxoll, the 2022 Tribland Volleyball Player of the Year, who moved on to NCAA Division II Metro State University-Denver.
The Fillies, who are C-2 No. 7 to start the year, plan to adjust to their personnel, Mohnike said, which is certain to include a mix of attackers such as Lily McCroden, Carly Skalka, Jacee Haight and Marlie Drudik.
“I think we’re going to look at it differently. We played a style of volleyball with Liv playing — she hit hard, she was big and dominant — but we’re just going to go at it a different way,” Mohnike said.
“We’re just going to pivot our style of volleyball into a different style of volleyball. We’re just going to run, I don’t want to say a different offense, but just faster plays and maybe different styles of free ball plays.”
Mohnike said the Fillies will be able to do so because of their defense and passing, which is “the best I’ve ever had here at Sutton.”
“We should have three or four girls getting good kill numbers in every match.”
Sutton has won 20 games in consecutive seasons. Mohnike said last season she felt the Filly program is up to the level of a consistent state contender.
This year, the coach’s attitude is the same.
“I mean, definitely, state is a goal for us,” she said. “We’d like to finish higher at conference... I want us to build from the early challenges to late in the season we’re ready to face that tough competition.”
Aug. — 24, at Fullerton triangular; 26, Centennial invite; 29, at Sandy Creek triangular; 31, at Nebraska Lutheran triangular; Sept. — 5, at Heartland; 7, at Doniphan-Trumbull triangular; 9, EMF invite; 12, at Superior; 14, at Centennial; 16, Fillmore Central invite; 19, at EMF; 21, at St. Cecilia; 26, Fillmore Central; Oct. — 3, Thayer Central; 5, at Fairbury triangular; 16-19, Southern Nebraska Conference tournament