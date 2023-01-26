SUTTON — The height of Alivia Huxoll was unmatched Thursday night as her Fillies dominated the paint over rival Sandy Creek.
Huxoll managed to land the game-high in scoring with 17 points. She opened with 13 in the first half of Sutton’s 49-20 win.
SUTTON — The height of Alivia Huxoll was unmatched Thursday night as her Fillies dominated the paint over rival Sandy Creek.
Huxoll managed to land the game-high in scoring with 17 points. She opened with 13 in the first half of Sutton’s 49-20 win.
“She can be a force inside if she wants to. Tonight in that first half she was playing with power and being able to finish,” said Fillies coach Josh Rapp, whose team had won just two of its last eight entering Thursday.
“It was nice for her to have a game like that, especially that start in the first half, and (Sandy Creek) really keyed on her in the second half, but we stepped up and made the shots that we needed to.”
A total of 10 Fillies found the stat sheet in the win, which hasn’t been the case much this season.
“We haven’t shot the ball as well all year,” said Rapp. “We have girls capable of shooting and we have girls capable of scoring. It’s not a lot of 12 to 15 point scoring people. If everyone can chip in about seven or eight (points), then we put ourselves into a good chance of winning.”
Sutton did a good job defensively in the third quarter, holding Sandy Creek to only two points in the frame.
“That was a huge quarter. We got some easy buckets to start the half and that got us rolling and we built off that and made a run,” said Rapp.
The Fillies (6-11) outscored Sandy Creek 27-14 in the second half overall, which proved to make a difference.
The Cougars (3-15) trailed 22-15 going into halftime. Head coach Jared Blackwell felt his team was right in the game.
“We came out and laid a big ol’ egg, but credit to the girls. I believe that they never gave up and fought,” he said. “The fourth quarter we were right back where we were in the first two quarters. I told the girls that we have to play four full quarters.”
Blackwell said the mismatch his team faced against Huxoll was an issue, but they locked her down to only four points after halftime, which was a positive.
“Credit to her. She is a definite mismatch that we didn’t have an answer for,” he said.
The Cougars were led by freshman Emma Fisher, who had 10 points. McKenzie Bohlen had eight points. Ryleigh Skalka added four, Karys Lipovsky tallied three, and Aisley Schliep and Teagan Jarosik each contributed two.
Sutton’s Reagan Robinson finished with eight points. Kennedy Perrien added five. Alice Dahlblom and Jacee Haight each had four. Avery Robinson registered three, and Tori Peterson and Miranda Nuss each chipped in two.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.