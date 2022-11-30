Back at his alma mater, Fillmore Central head coach Derek Reinsch is hoping year two brings improvement for the Panther basketball program.
Reinsch said he saw his team make strides in the right direction last season in his first season as coach of the Panthers, but more appear to be on the horizon with four full-time starters and one part-time starter returning.
“We will be really deep this year and can have a different set of kids play a bigger role on a nightly basis depending on who is playing well,” said Reinsch.
The Panthers will have to find a replacement for their leading scorer from a season ago. Isaiah Lauby averaged 15.4 points and 5.7 rebounds.
“We won’t do that by one person but by a group,” Reinsch said.
Keegan Theobald will resume his duties as the team’s distributor after breaking the career assist record at Fillmore Central last year.
Theobald dished 69 assists and swiped 44 steals, both were team highs in 2021-22.
“He a took a big step forward and is looking to take another this season,” said Reinsch.
Theobald is second among returners in scoring average, having posted 6.8 points per game last season. That’s behind Dan Stoner, who only played in seven games because an injury.
Reinsch said having Stoner back at full strength made a difference in the Panthers’ lineup.
“He played a big role once he got back,” the coach said.
In the games he did play, Stoner averaged 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds.
He’ll re-join Luke Kimbrough, Jayden Wolf and Kade Cooper in the starting five.
Cooper averaged close to five points and five rebounds last season while Kimbrough added in 4.4 points and Wolf 3.7 per game.
Sophomores Jarin Tweedy, Cooper Schelkopf and Kiffin Theobald and juniors Cole Nedrow and Carson Asche are expected to contribute off the Panther bench.
“They all played varsity roles for the first time last year and are all looking to take a big step forward this season,” Reinsch said.