GENEVA — The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend 2021 softball team will look to improve on its 12-12 record of 2020 as it gears up for district play with another rigorous schedule in 2021.
Led by eighth year head coach Aaron Lauby, the team returns six starters and seven letter winners as it prepares for what promises to be a challenging pre-district schedule that includes games against Bishop Neumann, Centennial, Aurora and Fairbury.
And while those first few opponents will likely be among the toughest the Panthers will ace this season, Lauby is hopeful the challenges they pose will make his squad battle-tested by the time district play rolls around. The team competes in the Southern Nebraska Conference.
“We will see very quickly how much work there is to be done to compete with the best teams in Class C,” Lauby said.
Returning on the hill for Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan-Friend are sophomores Lily Ellison and Amy Lauby. Drawing from last year’s experiences, the duo will be looking to lower the team’s earned run average of 8.54 from last season.
Offensive catalysts expected to drive the offense include senior infielder Kelsi Gaston and sophomore outfielder Kaili Head. The team’s leading hitter with a .442 average last season, Gaston also provided much of the team’s power supply with six home runs and 40 RBI. Head did her fair share of damage as well, posting a .377 average, five home runs, 23 RBI, with a team-leading eight doubles.
Senior infielder Abby Nichols and junior outfielder Shelby Lawver also exhibited some sock with two home runs each for the Panthers, which produced 68 extra base hits and averaged 6.3 runs per game last season.
Others who figure to see regular playing time are junior infielder Faith Engle, a returning letter winner, and junior designated player Olivea Swanson.