GENEVA — Fillmore Central followed up a winless 2021 season with a small step in the right direction last fall.
The Panthers won two games in their first season under coach Haley Hoarty, which she believes has the team set for success in 2023.
“Facing adversity last fall has given the girls a strong drive to improve,” Hoarty said. “They are hungry to win and it is evident in their focus and hustle during practice. We are already practicing at a higher skill level than we did in the past.”
Five starters are back for Fillmore Central, including Addison Ekeler who registered 164 kills, 29 blocks and 23 aces last fall. MaKenna McCoy dug 182 attacks and dished 369 assists. She finished the year with the program’s best serving success rate at 96.7%.
Hoarty said team depth is a strength this season, with seven sophomores and eight first-year players to couple with five upperclassmen.
“We have some returners who started as freshmen last year, and a very athletic incoming freshmen class. Practices are very competitive and each position is going to be a tight race,” the coach said.
“I expect us to be a scrappy group that plays hard and frustrates teams.”
2023 schedule
Aug. — 24, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 29, Superior; 31, David City; Sept. — 5, at Milford; 7, at Tri County; 9, Sandy Creek invite; 12, Heartland; 14, at Seward; 16, Fillmore Central invite; 19, at Thayer Central triangular; 26, at Sutton; 28, Fairbury; 30, Johnson County Central invite; Oct. — 3, at Diller-Odell; 5, High Plains, Sandy Creek; 10, Adams Central, Centennial; 12, at Wilber-Clatonia