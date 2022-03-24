SUTTON — The spring sports season can be a roller coaster ride, especially for golfers.
With some courses not opening until just recently, golfers haven’t had much of an opportunity to hit the links.
Thursday’s quadrangular at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Sutton, allowed the teams from Fillmore Central, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Superior and the host Mustangs the chance to get in some early season competition.
Fillmore Central took the team title, shooting a combined low of 180. The Panthers’ Alex Schademann won individual honors after firing a 35.
That was 10 strokes better than BDS’ Carson Loos, who was second with a 45.
“Having Alex on our team, he is going to have a score for us to live on and we are trying to have the rest of our team members play bogey-free golf or (go) under,” said FC head coach Mitch Lockhart.
“He was a little upset that he went out-of-bounds on hole No. 4, but usually that puts a fire underneath of him and he really starts to attack holes. He has a lot of talent and we are trying to harness that talent into scoring ability this year and get him to be the golfer that he can be.”
Fillmore Central’s Kellen Wusk finished tied for third with teammate Travis Meyer and Superior’s Taygun Rothchild placed fourth with a 48.
BDS finished second in the team standings with a 216.
“It’s just awesome that we get a chance to be out here and play some golf. It’s fantastic to see the kids to come out and compete,” said BDS head coach Scott Yantzie.
Superior was third with a 226 and Sutton fourth (228).
“I think that it is important that we got out this early and compete. Obviously things are a little bit behind with the weather but it is important because it gives us a benchmark,” said Sutton head coach Randy Ahrens.
“The kids told me that we have to work on short game — putting and all those fine motor skills that gives us a chance to know what we need to improve on.”
The short game is something Yantzie’s group
will look to rely on, too.
“We are looking at our putting game,” he said. “With the weather, we really need to get on the putting green and see how we do. Our driving doesn’t look bad and our short game we need to work on but really our putting game we need to work on.”
Team standings
1, Fillmore Central 180; 2, BDS 216; 3, Superior 226; 4, Sutton 228
Individual standings
1, Alex Schademann, FC, 35; 2., Carson Loos, BDS, 45; 3, Kellen Wusk, FC, 48; 4, Travis Meyer, FC, 48; 5, Taygun Rothchild, Sup, 48