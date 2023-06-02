GRAND ISLAND — Fillmore Central’s Faith Engle scored a game-high 16 points to help Team Cadillac past Team Hyundai 55-47 in the Tom Dinsdale Automotive/Striv Sports All-Star Game Friday night at Grand Island Central Catholic.

Engle was one of six girls from Tribland participating in the contest. Wilcox-Hildreth’s Sarah Jensen was a teammate for the night while the other four area girls were opponents.

Heartland Rad.
0
0
0
0
0