Banners hang forever.
St. Cecilia’s 2022 senior class now has three of them beaming inside Chapman Gymnasium.
The one memorializing their incredible four-year run for the Hawkettes on the basketball court was unveiled Wednesday night during a championship ceremony.
In order on the gym’s west wall, they’ll soon read 2019, 2020 ... 2022.
That missing year, well, STC doesn’t hang runner-up banners.
That loss in the 2021 Class C-1 championship game undoubtedly helped fuel this season’s run.
Head coach Greg Berndt holds firm he didn’t bring up that defeat all season.
He didn’t need to.
“These guys already had the weight of a lot of expectations on their shoulders based off the previous three years,” Berndt said. “Their previous success built that up and up and up. They’re kind of victims of their own success in that way.”
The only crime the last four years has been winning.
102 wins, 9 losses.
Sure to be the best four-year stretch in school history, Berndt thought during his time with the microphone Wednesday in front of fans, friends, family and his team.
The only senior classes with potential to rival it would be 1979 and 2015. The former the only others with three girls state basketball titles (all in a row). The latter three consecutive silver medals.
“To play that many games, let alone win that many is unbelievable,” said Berndt, whose team went 11-1 in state tournament games the last four seasons.
The 26 wins this season came attached to a 29.7 points allowed per game average, a mark that trailed only last year’s 29.4 as the best in school history.
It was spearheaded by the program’s second all-time leading scorer, Bailey Kissinger (1,629 points), who consistently willed her team to victory behind a 17.4 points per game average.
The three other seniors — Shaye Butler, Erin Sheehy, Addie Kirkegaard — all had substantial contributions, too, in their respective big moments.
By Christmas, Berndt knew “this team was special.”
That came nine games in after handling then-No. 5 Class B York and surviving overtime with Kearney Catholic.
Then came a third Centennial Conference title in four years through an exhausting stretch of five games in 11 days; a dominant showing in subdistricts and a district final; and a demanding state tournament.
Berndt recalled the first half of the first round game against Elkhorn Valley as “forgettable, to say the least.”
The semifinal — and seventh meeting at a state tournament — with Crofton at the Devaney Center had Berndt fist-pumping so hard he “might’ve strained or torn a pectoral muscle on the floor, but it was worth it.”
Video evidence from the game’s final seconds in a season tribute later confirmed his assessment.
The championship against Bridgeport was “a blur.” Berndt had no idea how his team was leading at halftime of a game without its senior post Addie Kirkegaard, who was injured just two minutes in, defending one of the state’s best on the other side.
“You could just tell what type of team we had. Everyone did their part and stepped up,” Berndt said. “This group was a team.”
One that will always be in spirit in Chapman Gym, keeping a watchful eye on the program from afar, instilling the same resolve the Hawkette program has competed behind for decades.
Senior impact
On Kissinger: “I could tell as an eighth-grader you were going to be really good, to be honest with you,” Berndt said with laugh. “There’s a lot of kids who are talented but don’t have the drive to be really good. From the first day you stepped on the court to the last day we cut down the nets, you were the most competitive kid on the floor.”
On Kirkegaard, who speared the eighth-most rebounds (483) in school history: “Never forget how far your ability and confidence will take you,” Berndt told her. “At times, you were the most dominant player in the state.”
On Butler: “Guts,” Berndt described her career after overcoming an ACL tear as a sophomore and nervous return as a junior before playing a major role in the state championship her senior year. “You can see what all that guts got you: a state championship. Guts will take you a long way.”
On Sheehy: “One of most unselfish kids I’ve ever had the joy of coaching. ... One of the toughest kids I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching; there was nothing or anybody you could throw at her. ... she was going to rise to the challenge and she’s probably one of the best on-ball defenders in the state. A lot of kids dreaded seeing No. 1 lined up across from them.”
It takes a village
This is Berndt’s village. He loves his hometown, he wants to be here, he wants to coach here.
Don’t worry, St. Cecilia. “Coach B” isn’t going anywhere.
“Making a difference in my hometown probably means more than anything,” the Hastings High grad said. “A lot of people ask me why I don’t go to other schools, bigger schools ... I always say I like being in my hometown.”
As STC students often chant: “You won’t find no school like STC.”