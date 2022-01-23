GRAND ISLAND — For the final 24 minutes, Adams Central won the battle against Grand Island Central Catholic because of its defense and perseverance. Unfortunately for the Patriots, the first 8 minutes put them in a hole from which they were not able to climb out.
The Crusaders, ranked No. 2 in Class C-1, score more points in the opening quarter than they did the remainder of the game. But that cushion propelled GICC to a 47-41 victory over the Class B No. 6 Patriots.
AC head coach Evan Smith made the right changes defensively after that first quarter, and even though the comeback attempt fell short, he was proud of the way his girls adjusted.
“The girls had two options: to lay down and quit or continue to fight. That’s what I love about this team so much, is their ability to continue to fight and battle through that adversity,” the coach said. “I’m just proud of them for sticking with it an not giving up.”
In the first quarter, the Crusaders seemingly could not be stopped on offense. GICC shot 9-for-12 in the frame, dominating inside the paint while also scorching the net from beyond the arc at a 4-for-6 rate. The offensive explosion boosted the Crusaders to a 24-12 lead after the first 8 minutes.
Smith knew Grand Island Central Catholic can shoot the ball from the perimeter, but he also knew the offense starts with the Crusaders’ post play. So, he made adjustments to better defend the paint.
“We knew we had to be physical, but I don’t think they knew just how physical they needed to be,” Smith said. “We kind of upped that game a little bit and tried to front them a little bit more and forced a few more tough shots.”
After shooting at a 75 percent clip in the first, GICC was held to a 29.6 shooting percentage in the final three quarters, going 8-for-27 from the field.
Adams Central clawed its way back into the game in the second half. Trailing by 13 at the break, the Patriots opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run and cutting the lead to 34-28. The GICC lead remained at six going into the fourth quarter, and then the Crusaders separated themselves with a 6-0 run to build the advantage back up to 12.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, the GICC defense stood tall in the final quarter. Adams Central went the first 5 minutes without scoring in the fourth, shooting 2-for-12 from the field.
Libby Trausch led the Patriots with 14 points while Lauryn Scott tallied eight.
Lucy Ghaifan had a team-high 14 points for GICC.
The Patriots outscored GICC 29-23 through the final three quarters, but it still resulted in the team’s second loss of the season, snapping a seven game win streak.
Adams Central will take the floor again in the Central Conference tournament. AC will host the winner of Lexington and Seward, playing Tuesday at 6 p.m. Now 13-2 on the year, Smith will be keeping an eye on how his team responds to Saturday’s loss.
“What are they going to do when it comes to practice on Monday and then getting ready for conference tournament play,” Smith said. “A lot of it will depend on their mentality coming in, and I have no doubts it will be good.
“Hopefully this will kind of refocus us and we can continue to do the things we’ve been doing to be successful.”
AC (13-2).............12 7 11 11 — 41
GICC (12-4)............24 8 4 11 — 48
AC (41)
Gracie Weichman 2-5 0-0 4, Abby Stroh 1-3 0-0 2, Libby Trausch 4-14 4-4 14, Lauryn Scott 2-6 4-7 8, Rachel Goodon 0-1 0-0 0, Kylie Lancaster 2-6 1-1 6, Megyn Scott 1-1 2-2 4, Abby Stroh 1-2 1-3 3, Briley Nienhueser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-41 12-17 41
GICC (48)
Jenna Heidelk 1-3 4-7 6, Alyssa Wilson 1-5 0-0 3, Gracie Woods 2-4 0-1 6, Chloe Cloud 2-5 2-2 6, Lucy Ghaifan 6-10 2-4 14, Bryndal Moody 3-6 1-2 8, Carolyn Maser 2-2 0-0 4, Anna Tibbetts 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Gellatly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-39 9-16 47.