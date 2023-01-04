This season, so far, has been an uphill climb for Hastings High’s girls basketball team.
That’s likely to continue at least through Thursday night, when the Tigers (1-6) make the cross-town trek to Adams Central for a 6 p.m. tipoff in what will be an earlier version of the rivalry than we’ve seen in recent years.
The Patriots are ranked third in Class C-1, undefeated at 9-0 and will have home-court advantage for a game we’ve been accustomed to enjoying in early February, not the first week of the new year.
“We know we’ve got a challenge ahead of us and will have our hands full with Adams Central,” said first-year Hastings coach Liz Vanderpool. “But we look forward to getting back on the court in what should be a fun environment and rivalry game.”
For the first time since 2020, the crosstown rivalry games between the Tigers and Patriots will not be played at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena.
The games have moved back to school gymnasiums for a variety of reasons.
Vanderpool said she’s indifferent on the playing environment as each one provides a unique experience. The Jungle at HHS is the largest venue by capacity, near 3,000. LFA holds a little less than 2,500 and Patriot Gym is the smallest of the three.
“The main thing is at Lynn Farrell Arena you had the student sections behind the baskets, so that provided a little bit of a challenge,” Vanderpool said.
The Tigers are fresh off their first win this season after dropping their first six games by an average of 24.3 points.
They got the monkey off their back with a 60-23 victory over winless Lexington in the consolation game of the Minutemaids’ holiday tournament.
“It was good to get that first win,” Vanderpool said. “Some things just didn’t fall our way through those first six games and some of that’s on us and the way we played.”
The win was Hastings’ largest offensive total this season, besting the 41 they posted in their closest contest to date — a 44-41 loss at Crete (2-6).
Three players were in double figures led by Emma Synek’s 14 points. MaKenzie Nollette was perfect on three 3-point attempts as part of her 13 points and Kendall Consbruck added 12.
But it hasn’t always been that way for the Tigers. They’ve had a scorer reach double digits only twice otherwise. It’s been leading scorer Emma Landgren (11.1 ppg) both times with Nollette joining her once.
Hastings is shooting just 31.8% from the floor on the season and 22% from 3-point range. The Tigers also average 20 turnovers per game.
Vanderpool said the two defining statistics to their season thus far are rebounds and the turnover margin.
“That ball is gold,” she said. “Taking care of the basketball has been a struggle for us, so we’ve really put an emphasis on maintaining possession of it. Along with that is rebounding. We haven’t shot the ball very well to start and so when that’s happening we have to make sure we continue to rebound.”
Those facets will be further stressed Thursday against the taller, collectively more experienced Patriots.
AC is out-rebounding opponents 343-241 on the year and by an average of 12 per game.
The Patriots also ring up 57 points per outing, hitting their season-high of 64 twice in the last four games.
Here are some keys to the game for the Tigers:
- Keep the ball away from Rachel Goodon. The 6-foot-3 senior is a tough matchup for everyone. Not only does she average 14.3 points and 8.6 rebounds, she’s got the vision to kick out to shooters on the perimeter.
Most teams double- or triple-team Goodon, who is a 74% free throw shooter. Last week, Broken Bow collapsed four bodies on her. She still hit her scoring average.
- Get out and run. In Adams Central’s two overtime games this season (both narrow wins), both Minden and York made the Patriots uncomfortable by speeding the game up. While the Patriots can get up and down the floor, it isn’t their bread and butter. They were 0-for-16 from the field against the Dukes, missing a ton of good looks on rushed shots.
In the past, Greg Mays-coached Hastings teams had success with track-meet style games. Like last year’s double OT thriller against the Patriots.
AC boys hope to regain bragging rights
As of now, the Drew Danielson-led Tigers hold the bragging rights in the rivalry after scoring a 46-42 win at Lynn Farrell Arena last season. It was HHS’ first win over AC in since 2018.
Zac Foster’s Patriots would like to earn them back as they head into Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. tilt with the better record at 6-3 while Hastings is 2-5.
Adams Central began the year on a five-game winning streak against teams which are now a combined 22-18. The Patriots have since lost three of four to opponents with four combined losses.
Hastings High lost five of six to start the season, but earned a nice win over Sidney (7-2) at the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic Dec. 17. The Tigers earned a second win over Lexington 54-41 in a tournament consolation game over the holidays.
Adams Central is led by Jayden Teichmeier at 12 points per game and Dylan Janzen at 9.9. Many others chip in.
Aaron Nonneman leads Hastings with 9.7 points per game while Braydon Power adds 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds. Caden Block contributes 7.9 points.
Recent series history: Adams Central’s girls ended a five-game skid in the series in 2021 and also won last season. The Hastings boys snapped a three-game drought with a 46-42 win last year.