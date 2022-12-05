p12-05-22HHSswimFish.jpg
Hastings' Abbey Fish competes in the 100 yard freestyle during Amy Roh 12-3-22

 Amy Roh/Tribune

As a freshman last season, Hastings swimmer Abbey Fish got her prep career started with a pair of gold medals at the team’s first home meet of the year. She later qualified for the state meet in those same two events.

On Saturday, Fish again brought home gold medals in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races, powering the Hastings girls team to a sixth-place finish in Saturday’s home meet. The girls totaled 127 points, while Matthew Lauder paced the boys squad to finish fourth with 180 points. Kearney won both the boys and girls competitions, scoring 287 and 280 points, respectively.

p12-05-22HHSswimMousel.jpg
Hastings' Kaitlyn Mousel competes in the 200 yard intermediate medley during the Tiger Invitational Saturday at the YMCA.
p12-05-22HHSswimLauder.jpg
Hastings' Matthew Lauder competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the Tiger Invitational Saturday at the YMCA. 
p12-05-22HHSswimFaris.jpg
Hastings' Max Faris competes in the 100 yard freestyle during the Tiger Invitational Saturday at the YMCA. 
