As a freshman last season, Hastings swimmer Abbey Fish got her prep career started with a pair of gold medals at the team’s first home meet of the year. She later qualified for the state meet in those same two events.
On Saturday, Fish again brought home gold medals in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races, powering the Hastings girls team to a sixth-place finish in Saturday’s home meet. The girls totaled 127 points, while Matthew Lauder paced the boys squad to finish fourth with 180 points. Kearney won both the boys and girls competitions, scoring 287 and 280 points, respectively.
Fish’s time in both events was better Saturday than it was at the beginning of last season. She swam the 50 in just 25.22 seconds and the 100 in 55.54. Her time in the 50 was good enough for an automatic qualifier for state, while the time in thee 100 was just 0.05 seconds off an automatic time.
Fish also joined Jaden Oochsner, Kaitlyn Mousel and Izzy Cerveny on the 400-yard freestyle relay team, which finished second with a time of 4:03.63, just 0.2 seconds from a secondary qualifying time. Mousel was also fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:36.05) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.15).
Lauren Thompson placed sixth in the 100 butterfly, finishing the race in 1:21.58.
On the boys side, Lauder recorded two individual top three finishes and was a part of two relay teams that placed in the top three. In the 200 free, the Hastings sophomore was second with a time of 2:01.54, and in the 500 freestyle race, he placed third (5:38.95) — teammate Andrew Heckman (6:08.67) was sixth in that race.
Senior Max Faris notched a fourth-place finish in the 50 free, recording a time of 24.83. Carter Lipovsky was right behind him in fifth place (25.23) in the same event. Lipovsky was also sixth in the 100 free (55.89).
Lauder, Lipovsky, Faris and Robert Schmidt made up the 400 freestyle relay team, which placed second (3:46.00). The 200 free relay team — comprised of the same group of swimmers — finished third with a time of 1:39.14. Schmidt was also sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:07.61).
Girls team results
1, Kearney 280; 2, Norfolk 248; 3, Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 198 1/2; 4 North Platte 155; 5, McCook 144; 6, Hastings 127; 7, Scottsbluff/Gering 98 1/2; 8, Columbus 67
Girls individual results
200 medley relay — 1, Norfolk 1:58.25; 2, North Platte 2:00.13; 3, Kearney 2:01.74; 4, McCook 2:03.92; 5, S/G 2:11.14; 6, Beatrice 2:14.53
200 free — 1, Adeline Olberding, Nor, 2:05.44; 2, Leah Spencer, McK, 2:06.82; 3, Anai Aguirre, Kear, 2:11.64; 4, Kaden Dowhower, NP, 2:14.41; 5, Tabitha Crawford, Beat, 2:15.14; 6, Gianna Ortez, Nor, 2:23.03
200 individual medley — 1, Elsie Olberding, Nor, 2:17.99; 2, Callie Bartee, Kear, 2:25.81; 3, Reese Holscher, Kear, 2:31.04; 4, Kaitlyn Mousel, Hast, 2:36.06; 5, Madi Medo, Kear, 2:37.46; 6, Maggie Trenkle, Kear, 2:39.30
50 free — 1, Abbey Fish, Hast, 25.22; 2, Spencer Leah, McK, 25.90; 3, Dana Sorenson, NP, 25.91; 4, Patricia Woolsey, S/G, 26.27; 5, Katy Buse, Kear, 26.47; 6, Avery Baumann, Beat, 27.15
Diving — 1, Lily Davis, Beat, 187.05; 2, Lan Waddingham, Nor, 134.65; 3, Aspen Lavante, NP, 131.25; 4, Emma Grraff, McK, 130.35; 5, Paikea Olmer, Beat, 124.60; 6, Olivia Paysen, Kear, 119.40
100 butterfly — 1, Charli Jacobs, Nor, 1:06.22; 2, Anai Anguirre, Kear, 1:11.77; 3, Mary Faltys, Col, 1:13.18; 4, Isabel Calvillo, Nor, 1:15.94; 5, Amy Tonniges, Kear, 1:20.28; 6, Lauren Thompson, Hast, 1:21.58
100 free — 1, Abbey Fish, Hast, 55.54; 2, Dana Sorenson, NP, 57.16; 3, Katy Buse, Kear, 58.42; 4, Abby Renner, McK, 1:01.31; 5, Tabitha Crawford, Beat, 1:01.87; 6, Mikya Lierman, Beat, 1:02.04
500 free — 1, Adeline Olberding, Nor, 5:39.85; 2, Madi Medo, Kear, 6:08.70; 3, Laura Dietz, Kear, 6:09.09; 4, Avery Baumann, Beat, 6:09.22; 5, Patricia Woolsey, S/G, 6:11.89; 6, Izzy Renner, McK, 6:18.84
200 free relay — 1, Norfolk 1:47.60; 2, Beatrice 1:48.90; 3, North Platte 1:49.08; 4, Kearney 1:49.13; 5, McCook 1:50.36; 6, S/G 2:04.63
100 backstroke — 1, Jaedyn Baxa, Beat, 1:06.08; 2, Charli Jacobs, Nor, 1:07.09; 3, Laura Dietz, Kear, 1:10.03; 4, Maggie Trenkle, Kear, 1:11.62; 5, Abby Renner, McK, 1:12.00; 6, Samantha Bales, NP, 1:13.36
100 breaststroke — 1, Elsie Olberding, Nor, 1:10.88; 2, Callie Bartee, Kear, 1:13.63; 3, Reese Holscher, Kear, 1:13.93; 4, Kaitlyn Mousel, Hast, 1:19.15; 5, Emma Graff, McK, 1:19.21; 6, Mary Faltys, Col, 1:19.38
400 free relay — 1, Beatrice 4:01.10; 2, Hastings 4:03.63; 3, Kearney 4:06.00; 4, Norfolk 4:30.69; 5, S/G 4:32.73; 6, North Platte 4:57.41
Boys team results
1, Kearney 287; 2, Norfolks 244; 3, North Platte 198; 4, Hastings 180; 5, McCook 135; 6, Scottsbluff/Gering 126; 7, Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 76; 8, Columbus 62
Boys individual results
200 medley relay — 1, Kearney 1:46.99; 2, North Platte 1:48.58; 3, Norfolk 1:50.98; 4, S/G 1:51.94; 5, McCook 1:56.00; 6, Hastings 2:00.00
200 free — 1, Tim Spray Nor, 1:54.78; 2, Matthew Lauder, Hast, 2:01.54; 3, Jonathan Reiff, Col, 2:02.90; 4, Reed Mueller, Beat, 2:03.51; 5, Andrew Walsh, Kear, 2:07.67; 6, Jackson Haffener, Kear, 2:08.44
200 individual medley — 1, Teagan Cleveland Nor, 2:12.84; 2, Cooper Leibhart, NP, 2:13.38; 3, Wisley Mooc, S/G, 2:13.47; 4, Emmett Haake, Nor, 2:14.08; 5, Kevin Bantam, McK, 2:20.59; 6, Dien Nguyen, S/G, 2:23.62
50 free — 1, T. Schmidt-Sutton, NP, 23.17; 2, Zeb Black, Kear, 23.36; 3, Blake Parks, Kear, 23.82; 4, Max Faris, Hast, 24.83; 5, Carter Lipovsky, Hast, 25.23; 6, Noah Short, NP, 25.24
Diving — 1, Brendyn Luna, Nor, 217.40; 2, Ben Knoell, Kear, 216.95; 3, Ian Hanson, Kear, 165.05; 4, Caleb Shaw, McK, 158.5; 5, Cole Tilford, NP, 150.45; 6, Douglas Titman, NP, 120.75
100 butterfly — 1, T. Schmidt-Sutton, NP, 55.94; 2, Aiden Grierson, Kear, 56.26; 3, Teagan Cleveland, Nor, 57.97; 4, Wisley Mooc, S/G, 59.20; 5, Josh Miller, Kear, 1:03.76; 6, Jackson Haffener, Kear, 1:03.91
100 free — 1, Tim Spray, Nor, 52.24; 2, Zeb Black, Kear, 53.41; 3, Finn Barrett, Nor, 55.21; 4, Kevin Bantam, McK, 55.29; 5, Peyton Flohr, Nor, 55.68; 6, Carter Lipovsky, Hast, 55.89
500 free — 1, Emmett Haake, Nor, 5:18.60; 2, Aiden Grierson, Kear, 5:23.89; 3, Matthew Lauder, Hast, 5:38.95; 4, Jonathan Reiff, Col, 5:43.74; 5, Andrew Walsh, Kear, 6:00.21; 6, Andrew Heckman, Hast, 6:08.67
200 free relay — 1, Kearney 1:36.51; 2, North Platte 1:38.22; 3, Hastings 1:39.14; 4, McCook 1:42.07; 5, Norfolk 1:43.00; 6, Columbus 1:47.47
100 backstroke — 1, Cooper Leibhart, NP, 58.12; 2, Dien Nguyen, S/G, 1:03.11; 3, Finn Barrett, Nor, 1:03.66; 4, Josh Miller, Kear, 1:04.26; 5, Owen Bartee, Kear, 1:06.06; 6, Robert Schmidt, Hast, 1:07.61
100 breaststroke — 1, Blake Parks, Kear, 1:04.01; 2, Noah Short, NP, 1:09.68; 3, Reed Mueller, Beat, 1:09.77; 4, Maddux Janecek, S/G, 1:10.18; 5, Joe Barenberg, McCook, 1:12.96; 6, Sam Rich, Kear, 1:16.94
400 free relay — 1, Norfolk 3:35.81; 2, Hastings 3:46.00; 3, Kearney 3:51.54; 4, S/G 3:57.06; 5, Beatrice 4:21.09; 6, McCook 4:38.77