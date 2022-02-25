LINCOLN — True to her seed time, Hastings’ freshman Abbey Fish secured the eighth spot in Saturday’s 50-meter freestyle final at the state swim meet.
Fish, who swam a 24.59 in the fast heat on Friday, beat her seed time of 24.88 by .29 seconds and was the only female Hastings swimmer to qualify for a final.
Papillion’s Elizabeth Ford had the top qualifying time in the girls 50 with a 23.93.
Fish will swim the consolation race of the 100 free after finishing with the 11th best prelim time.
Fish beat her seed time of 54.40 and swam a 54.00 but the eighth spot was grabbed by Westside’s Kate Stevens, who reached the wall in 53.63 seconds.
She’ll join teammates Abby Lauder, Izzy Cerveny and Kaitlyn Mousel in the 200 and 400 free relay consolations.
The foursome swam a 1:41.49 in 200 qualifying, which was good for 11th place, and was 12th in the 400 with a 3:47.49.
Lauder was seeded 31st in the 200 free with a 2:03.90, and improved her mark to 2:02.96 on Friday. But it wasn’t enough of a reduction to place her in a consolation slot.
The Tigers 200 medley relay team of Jaden Ochsner, Mousel, Lucy Fago, and Cerveny swam a 2:02.74 in prelims and was not good enough to make a consolation or final Saturday.
Jacob Haase missed the cut in the 50 and 100 free. He swam 23.02 in the 50 and 49.99 in the 100.
Both times were better than his seed time, but not fast enough to make either the final or consolation races.
The boys 200 free relay team will swim a consolation race on Saturday after finishing with the 15th-best prelim time.
Max Faris, Matthew Lauder, Carter Lipovsky and Haase swam a 1:33.84. To make the final, they needed to beat 1:28.47.
The same foursome narrowly missed the 400 relay consolation, ending in 17th with a time of 3:30.20.