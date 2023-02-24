LINCOLN — If you have a lane, you have a chance.
Those were Hastings swim coach Charles Scribner's words following day one of the state swim meet at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
HHS sophomore Abbey Fish once again herself in position to earn a medal in both the 50-yard freestyle, and will have a chance for more neckwear by making the final in the 100.
Fish qualified seventh in the 50, which is where she finished last year, and eighth in the 100 in Friday's morning session of preliminaries.
On Saturday, she'll aim to not only improve her placement on the medal stand, but also break a school record in the 50.
"I can see her moving up," Scribner said. "I know there's a lot more in that race that she can improve on. She got off the blocks really slow (on Friday) and had to play catch up, so if she gets off the blocks well and swims a great race, I can see her moving up and chasing that school record."
Fish is about .30 away from the mark, after swimming a season-best 24.77 on Friday. Her time of 53.65 seconds in the 100 on Friday was also a season-low.
That was par for the course for Hastings in its first meet in almost two weeks. The team saw sweeping improvement across the board, despite Fish being the lone swimmer to reach the "A" final.
HHS will have a handful of swimmers in the consolation races Saturday. That includes junior Kaitlyn Mousel, who was seeded 23rd in the 50 but cut about .60 seconds off her season-best mark to finish the prelims in ninth place.
"She was one short of making a medal, but moving that much up and swimming as well as she did, she was just happy to make the consolation heat," Scribner said. "Finishing ninth, I was surprised with how well she did, and she was super surprised. I'm very proud of her."
Hastings' 200 free relay finished the prelims in 10th, two spots out of the medal round, by about 1 second. The team that ran a 1:42.01 included Mousel, Abby Lauder, Izzy Cervny and Fish.
"I loved how we swam, but it just wasn't enough to get us over the hump and into the 'A' final," Scribner said.
Lauder caught tough luck, Scribner said, with both of her individual races and the 400 free relay in a short timespan. She wasn't quite rested between tilts in the pool in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
"She had about six minutes of recovery after the 100 breast until the 400 freestyle relay," Scribner said. "Her 100 breast was right at her best time, and you're always hoping to swim your best times at state, it just didn't happen today."
The boys team collectively improved its times in almost all events it swam Friday, and was able to squeeze into one consolation race for Saturday.
On the back of an "excellent relay split" by third leg Andrew Heckman, Hastings qualified its 200 free relay for the "B" final with its 1:33.23. Matthew Lauder, Max Faris and Carter Lipovsky are also on the team.
"His best time by far," Scribner said. "And they came out 16th in that race, so they get to swim tomorrow. They're very pumped about that."
The 400 free relay team was one slot out of the consolation and is first alternate.
Swimming begins Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
Girls prelims (top 8 to finals; top 16 to consolation)
50 free — 1, Kate Stevens, Westside, 23.83; 2, Grace Swoboda, BTCMR, 24.07; 33, Shriya Samanta, MN, 24.23; 4, Bella Livingston, LSW, 24.39; 5, Karly Rease, Elkhorn, 24.65; 6, Madelyn Buck, Fremont, 24.69; 7, Abbey Fish, Hastings, 24.77; 8, Leah Spencer, McCook, 24.79; 9, Kaitlyn Mousel, Hastings, 24.91
100 free — 1, Josie Hood, Marian, 50.85; 2, Kate Stevens, Westside, 51.78; 3, Avari Wischhof, LE, 52.72; 5, Piper Hagen, Westside, 53.16; 6, Katy Foley, Marian, 533.24; 7, Bella Livingston, LSW, 53.56; 8, Abbey Fish, Hastings, 53.65; 12, Kaitlyn Mousel, Hastings, 54.24
100 butterfly — 1, Molly Von Seggren, MN, 56.16; 2, Meredith Peyton, Marian, 56.41; 3, Lauren Mendlick, Marian, 57.63; 4, Parker Schmieding, MS, 58.04; 5, Ashlyn Penas, LSW, 59.23; 6, Kathryn Novinski, GI, 59.37; 7, Amaya Larsen, Elkhorn, 1:00.20; 8, Elsie Maxwell, LNE, 1:00.32; 20, Abby Lauder, Hastings, 1:03.15
100 breaststroke — 1, Ella Petrick, MN, 1:05.16; 2, Grace Swoboda, BTCMR, 1:05.23; 3, Easton Glandt, Marian, 1:05.35; 4, Addisyn Storms, MS, 1:05.84; 5, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:06.09; 6, Elena Pospishil, Burke, 1:06.98; 7, Makenzie Porter, Elkhorn, 1:07.67; 8, Haleigh Pentico, Westside, 1:08.41; 19, Abby Lauder, Hastings, 1:12.12
200 medley relay — 1, Marian 1:45.63; 2, Millard North 1:46.04; 3, Millard South 1:48.07; 4, Lincoln East 1:48.84; 5, Westside 1:51.50; 6, Lincoln Southwest 1:51.68; 7, Norfolk 1:52.10; 8, Elkhorn 1:52.31; 22, Hastings 2:01.18
200 free relay — 1, Marian 1:35.83; 2, Westside 1:36.61; 3, Millard North 1:37.89; 4, Lincoln East 1:38.59; 5, Lincoln Southeast 1:38.90; 6, Lincoln Southwest 1:39.57; 7, Fremont 1:39.87; 8, Elkhorn 1:40.93; 10, Hastings 1:42.01
400 free relay — 1, Marian 3:30.21; 2, Westside 3:31.47; 3, Lincoln Southeast 3:36.75; 4, Lincoln Southwest 3:37.54; 5, Fremont 3:39.20; 6, Grand Island 3:40.00; 7, Elkhorn 3:40.91; 8, Millard South 3:42.61; 12, Hastings 3:46.79
Boys prelims (top 8 to finals; top 16 to consolation)
50 free — 1, Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 20.47; 2, Henry Dvorak, Prep, 20.67; 3, Nikolas Keuser, MS, 21.18; 4, Thomas Nissen, Prep, 21.20; 5, Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, 21.37; 6, Ian Paup, LE, 21.45; 7, Michael Johansen, Skutt, 21.46; 8, Tyler Reida, LSW, 21.58; 22, Carter Lipovsky, Hastings, 22.86
100 free — 1, Nate Germonprez, Westside, 43.61; 2, Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 45.45; 3, Jaden Pospishil, Burke, 46.02; 4, Aidin Kolb, LSW, 46.68; 5, Liam O'Hanlon, Prep, 46.90; 6, Connor Liekhus, Prep, 47.27; 7, Ian Paup, LE, 47.65; 8, Blake Forsberg, Elkhorn, 47.88; 22, Carter Lipovsky, Hastings, 50.57; 23, Matthew Lauder, Hastings, 50.64
200 free — 1, Nate Germonprez, Westside, 1:36.87; 2, John Watson, Prep, 1:40.27; 3, Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:42.58; 4, Collin Wilcynski, LSW, 1:43.42; 5, Jaden Carter, LE, 1:43.51; 6, YuAng Zhu, Skutt, 1:44.74; 7, Michael Sambula-Monza, GI, 1:44.75; 8, Sam Becker, Pius, 1:44.85; 24, Matthew Lauder, Hastings, 1:52.59
200 free relay — 1, Elkhorn 1:24.43; 2, Westside 1:24.52; 3, Lincoln East 1:25.71; 4, Prep 1:26.30; 5, Millard North 1:28.32; 6, Omaha Skutt 1:29.23; 7, Lincoln Southwest 1:29.92; 8, Pius 1:30.35; 16, Hastings 1:33.23
400 free relay — 1, Elkhorn 3:10.39; 2, Lincoln East 3:12.10; 3, Lincoln Southwest 3:13.58; 4, Prep 3:15.23; 5, Omaha Skutt 3:17.15; 6, Pius 3:17.22; 7, Westside 3:19.02; 8, Grand Island 3:19.98; 17, Hastings 3:28.26